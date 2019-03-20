To grieve over last week’s mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as promote unity and condemn violence, Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders from Colorado Springs will hold a public service called “Standing Together” Thursday night.
The ecumenical event will begin at 6 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Center Drive. Thursday also marks the Jewish holiday of Purim, a day of feasting and rejoicing over historical extremism.
The Islamic Society of Colorado Springs received an outpouring of support following Friday’s rampage, in which 50 people were killed by a gunman, said spokesman Arshad Yousufi.
Local Jews, Christians of various denominations, Buddhists and others reached out to the local Muslim worship center, Yousufi said.
“They expressed sympathy and prayers, and we want to give them a chance to express that as a group,” he said.
The event will include speeches from several faiths, and recommendations about solutions.
“We want to give people the opportunity to grieve and think about what can be done, even if it’s a little thing, to turn people away from violence,” Yousufi said.
In a statement, a group of nine organizers said present-day extremism is “a threat to all of humanity,” thus “We need to stand together in condemnation of the attacks, such as the one in Christchurch.”
Organizers went on to say, “We envision a world where nobody has to wonder if it is safe to celebrate their identity, a world where extremism is in the past.”
The group includes: Jeffrey Ader, president, Temple Beit Torah; Rev. Ralph Anderson, pastor emeritus, First Lutheran Church; Kamel ElWazeir, president, Islamic Society of Colorado Springs; the Rev. Dr. Jonathan B. Hall, senior pastor, First Christian Church; Pastor Travis Norton, First Lutheran Church; Sister Dorothy Schlaeger, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration; Rabbi Jay Sherwood, Temple Shalom; Rev. Paula Stecker, pastor, Christ the King Lutheran Church; and Father Brendan E. Williams, CSJC; Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Colorado Springs religious leaders hosted similar events following last October's shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 congregants were killed; and the June 2015 shooting of nine parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.