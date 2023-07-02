New Life Church is focusing on one emotion during this year’s Desperation Conference: joy.

“Count It All Joy” is the church’s 22nd installation of the event. From July 11-13, attendees will attend various prayer sessions, talks from speakers inside and outside of the church, worship concerts and more.

“Desperation is geared mostly toward junior high and high school students, but it’s open to all ages,” Aaron Olson, one of the church’s executive pastors, said. “We have college students from UCCS, CC and other universities as well as other adults.”

Headlining the first evening is Megan Marshman, a contemporary author and traveling pastor. Her most recent book, “Beautiful Word Bible study: John,” was published last year by HarperCollins and marks Marshman’s third solo publication. In her sermons across the country and her written work, Marshman explores modern life through the lens of Christianity, grappling with universal issues through faith-based solutions.

But the Desperation Conference runs deeper than the festivities.

“Count It All Joy” acts as a response to the lasting emotional and spiritual impact of the pandemic, especially for young people.

“We want students to be able to come and leave this conference knowing that they have a Father beside them in not just the highs of life, but also the lows of life,” Olson said.

“You know, in Colorado Springs we’ve dealt with a lot of youth suicides. It’s becoming an epidemic, and we want (students) to understand that God isn’t just with you in the highs.”

According to El Paso County Public Health, suicide is the leading cause of death for youths ages 10 to 17 in Colorado. Churches such as New Life Church and other organizations seek to provide opportunities for community and spiritual engagement like the annual Desperation Conference. And although life might sometimes seem like it is lost in the gray areas, Olson hopes the conference will console attendees on that path.

“Life is not always black and white and there will be gray matter, but we know that the gospel is black and white — Jesus died, rose again for our sins, issues and struggles,” Olson said. “We want every student to know that they’re not alone in what they’re going through. There are 2,000 students in the room who are walking with them and a God who loves them, all on that journey with them.”