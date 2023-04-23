A church in Colorado Springs is hosting a volume of the first completely handwritten and illuminated Bible since the invention of the printing press — and soon, it’ll have the whole book.

St Michael’s Episcopal Church will have the Gospels and Acts volume of the St. John’s Illuminated Bible throughout the summer, said the Rev. Matt Holcombe.

Then, in the fall, the church will have the complete, seven-volume set, thanks to donors from the parish, Holcombe said.

“It’s kind of remarkable that we will have this Bible here locally in Colorado Springs for not just St. Michael’s but for the community,” he said.

The 3-feet-tall, 4-feet-wide book took more than 10 years to complete, with the first words written in 2000 and the last words written in 2011, Holcombe said. With over 1,100 pages, the book was written and illustrated by teams of calligraphers and artists using quill pens and original egg-inks.

St. Michael’s will have one of 299 copies made, joining the Vatican, Yale University and Washington National Cathedral. Churches can host copies of the Bible through a program at St. John’s University.

“Before coming to Colorado, I had heard about this program at a conference and was just blown away by the beauty of this Bible and how magnificent it is in so many ways,” Holcombe said.

Viewing the volume at the church is available via appointment, where a trained ambassador is on hand to teach about the book’s history. In the fall, the book will be accessible four days a week.

And, in just the past two months, the volume has made its way around Front Range Communities, with the church showing it at Woodland Park library as well as a penitentiary in Cañon City for a Bible study with inmates.

“There’s a lot of great stuff that is happening with it,” Holcombe said.