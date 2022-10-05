Bishop Michael Sheridan will be remembered Thursday with a vigil, followed by a funeral Mass on Friday. Sheridan died at the age of 77 on Sept. 27.

Bishop James Golka will preside over Thursday’s vigil, which will take place at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral on West Kiowa Street. A recording of the ceremony will be available to watch at a later time.

On Friday, community members are invited to a “lying in state” from 9-11 a.m. at the Holy Apostles Church in the 4900 block of North Carefree Circle. A funeral Mass will follow at noon, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan serving as the principal celebrant.

Sheridan led the Diocese of Colorado Springs as bishop from 2003 until his retirement in 2021.

“The priesthood and being bishop day in and day out is all he knew,” the Rev. Francisco J. Quezada of St. Patrick’s Church said. “He was a man of few hobbies, just going at the grind of the priesthood and doing it well.”

Those who cannot attend the Mass can livestream the funeral on the diocesan Facebook page @CatholicDioceseCOS or at diocs.org.