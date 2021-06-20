back.jpg
courtesy photo

John Eldredge, the Colorado Springs area author of the 2001 bestseller “Wild at Heart: Discovering the Secret of a Man’s Soul,” is offering samples of a new book and study on “getting your life back.”

Through Friday, readers can sample free chapters of Eldredge’s latest book, “Get Your Life Back: Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad,” and a companion study by registering at the Bible Gateway site (biblegateway.com/landing/get-your-life-back-sign-up).

Eldredge also is offering a free One-Minute Pause App (pauseapp.com), which is designed to help users strengthen their souls through one-minute pauses.

“The world is off the rails and is trying to take our hearts and souls with it,” Eldredge said in a statement. “Most people live their daily lives along a spectrum from slightly rattled to completely fried. God wants to restore our lives. What we need to do is put ourselves in places that allow us to receive his help.”

