The Jewish festival of Purim, which starts Monday, is a joyful event that celebrates the Jews’ deliverance from a planned extermination in Persia about 2,500 years ago. The biblical book of Esther says Esther, a wife of the king who hid her Jewishness, alerted him.

But this year’s celebration, which includes scripture readings, gifts, a festive meal, and charity, will be muted as antisemitism, or hatred of Jews, is on the rise nationally and in Colorado.

Recent years have seen shootings and arson attempts at Jewish synagogues, hostage-taking in Texas, knife attacks on men in Jewish attire in the Northeast, and physical assaults on diners at a Jewish restaurant in Los Angeles.

“I regularly hear comments from our Jewish students and members about people making antisemitic comments in schools, in workplaces, and in the community,” said Rabbi Jay Sherwood, who came to Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs in 2017, the year another local temple, Temple Beit Torah, was spray-painted with swastikas and antisemitic slogans.

“It’s a pretty regular thing.”

During 30 years as a rabbi and Jewish educator here and in California, Sherwood has met regularly with school officials to address Jewish believers’ concerns. He recently worked to resolve an incident involving a Nazi flag that hung on a classroom wall long after students completed a World War II unit.

Sherwood said he and his members are concerned about those who use the Holocaust or references to Hitler’s Nazism to score political points. Some anti-abortion activists and opponents of vaccine mandates, for example, have used Holocaust comparisons to promote their views.

In 2019, a Cherry Creek High School student in Denver was suspended for a social media post reading: “Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews.” The student’s family filed a First Amendment suit against the school, which was dismissed in January.

Temple Shalom recently hosted Scott Levin, director of the Mountain States office of the Anti-Defamation League, which fights bias against Jews — who make up about 2% of the U.S. population — and other minorities.

“Antisemitism is often referred to as the most ancient disease,” Levin said. “There are always going to be haters out there.

“But what’s happening recently has emboldened haters to come out from under the rocks. And until we as an entire society — churches, synagogues, neighborhoods and government — can work together to stop normalizing this hate so these people will crawl back under the rocks where they belong.”

ADL research shows an increase in antisemitic content on Twitter since the platform was purchased by Elon Musk “and a decrease in the moderation of antisemitic posts.” ADL’s website offers a number of resources that help people track and map antisemitic incidents.

ADL was founded in Chicago in 1913 and is now based in New York. The Denver branch, ADL’s third office in the U.S., was founded in 1941, as Hitler’s “Final Solution” to exterminate Europe’s Jews was ramping up.

Levin says Colorado always has “punched above its weight” when it comes to antisemitism. The Ku Klux Klan was active in state politics a century ago and, for decades, Jews couldn’t buy houses in certain areas.

Jews in the Springs today are concerned about evangelical ministries that promote Christian nationalism, the belief that America was founded as a Christian nation and should govern on Christian beliefs today.

“Our country is based upon religious pluralism and the rights of all people of all faiths or no faith whatsoever,” said ADL’s Levin, who condemns Christian nationalism’s claim that “Christians should have superiority or primacy in our nation.”

Sherwood shares that concern.

“If we decide to run our country according to one particular version of one particular religion, I don’t believe that we’re America anymore,” he said. “This should concern every single American, not just people who are part of minority groups in the U.S.”

But Jewish faith and tradition keep Sherwood from growing despondent.

“If I worried about each and every antisemitic incident, I would probably be the most miserable person to whom you have ever spoken,” he said.

“But we overcame that opposition in the past and thrived, and we continue to thrive today. That’s why we celebrate this joyous holiday.”