Their numbers may be much fewer than in past centuries, but the work of Catholic nuns remains weighty — and they don’t want the masses to forget what they continue to do for communities.

“The mission of Catholic sisters is still so important today,” said Ruth Roland, director of mission advancement for Benet Hill Monastery, one of four active convents in Colorado Springs.

Their guiding purpose to serve others in the way of Jesus, the Christian savior, is the same as it’s been since the late 1800s, when four nuns arrived in Colorado Springs to nurse injured railroad workers.

Their labor led to two orders of vowed women starting the city’s first hospital, which evolved into Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. Catholic nuns also built and staffed schools.

“They provided social services to the poor and the vulnerable, and they are still doing wonderful work to live out the Gospel values: to work for social justice, to care for the poor, the vulnerable, the widow and the orphan, as they’ve been doing for centuries,” Roland said.

In that spirit, the Benedictine sisters and the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at Mount St. Francis in Colorado Springs are marking this year’s observation of international Catholic Sisters Week, March 8-14, with a public food drive.

The recipient of the food drive is Westside Cares, an ecumenical collaborative of 24 churches and other interfaith groups on the city’s west side.

“We recognize the longstanding history of Catholic sisters in advancing causes that protect our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Westside Cares Executive Director Kristy Milligan.

“From soup kitchens to marching for civil rights to mentorship programs, throughout history you can often find nuns at the forefront of movements to support those in need,” Milligan said.

Most-needed nonperishable donations include cereal, pasta and canned sauce, canned stews, hand wipes, peanut butter and jelly, protein drinks, canned soup, bottled water, hand warmers, canned dog food, “Meal Helpers,” boxed potatoes, juice, shelved milk and Spam.

Donations will be accepted at three upcoming “Stuff the Truck” events: from noon to 3 p.m. on March 11 at Sisters’ Thrift & Boutique, 8674 N. Union Blvd.; 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 12 at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, 2560 Parish View.

Grocery bags that can be filled with needed food also are available for pickup at those locations.

The sisters’ goal is to raise awareness about local food insecurity, Roland said. Statewide, nearly 475,000 Coloradans report hunger daily, of whom 150,000 are children, according to area Feeding America food banks.

The Catholic Sisters Week food drive comes at a perfect time, Milligan said, with emergency supplemental funding for federal food subsidies provided during the pandemic being removed this week.

There are an estimated 55 to 60 Catholic nuns living and working in Colorado Springs, according to an annual report of the local diocese.

The Benedictine sisters also run a social enterprise, the Sisters’ Thrift & Boutique shop, a retreat center and a chapel on their campus off Colorado 83 in Black Forest.

The Franciscan nuns operate a nursing center, a retreat center and a chapel at Mount St. Francis off West Woodmen Road.

Six members of the Carmelite Monastery of the Sacred Hearts in Colorado Springs work at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. The Carmelite nuns from India are trained as nurses.

And Our Lady of the Snow Convent of the Salesian Sisters are a growing community of religious women off North Circle Drive, who work in local parishes with youth ministries and adult faith building, run a summer Vacation Bible camp and offer spiritual direction.

Local nuns also have been instrumental in establishing a new safe house for women rescued from human trafficking.

The food drive came out of the desire to “do something to elevate that we’re still around and still have a mission, while we celebrate and honor our sisters during Catholic Sisters Week,” Roland said.

“We want to use our platform to bring attention and resources to the fact that a lot of our neighbors have food insecurity.”