Evangelical Christian Bible teacher Andrew Wommack says his “stance on homosexuality” is what led to two prominent national television sportscasters who have often spoken about their Christian faith to not appear at the upcoming Men’s Advance Conference at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, according to a letter Wommack sent a few weeks ago to people who have signed up to attend.

The Gazette obtained the emailed letter, which informed pre-registered attendees of the March 9-11 conference that James “J.B.” Brown and Tony Dungy would not be presenting at the 2023 conference, as they have for years.

Dungy’s name and photo appeared in earlier promotions for the annual event, but he since has been removed as a featured speaker. Brown also is absent from this year’s schedule.

“They need to focus on a spiritual battle they are facing, but plan to be back next year,” Wommack said in his letter.

When asked about the letter, Charis did not provide additional comments to The Gazette.

Wommack called the news “a little disheartening,” but said “it brings home the cultural war our nation is engaged in.”

Wommack, who has consistently opposed LGBTQ+ issues such as same-sex relationships, marriage and transgenderism, saying they are inconsistent with biblical teachings and considered perversions contrary to the Bible, quoted the book of Ephesians in his letter, saying, “Remember that ‘we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.’”

And, Wommack said, “I encourage you to please keep JB and Tony in prayer. We know that God is on their side, and He works all things together for good (a quote from the book of Romans.)”

A publicist for Dungy did not respond to a request for an interview. NBC Sports, where Dungy works as a pro-football analyst, and CBS Sports, where Brown is a pro-football analyst, also did not respond to requests for comments.

Dungy was criticized in January for reposting a tweet from his personal Twitter account that was pegged as anti-transgender. He later apologized twice. NBC News said Dungy’s personal account had at least a dozen tweets from 2012 to 2022 that were critical of same-sex marriage, homosexuality and the LGBTQ+ “lifestyle.”

Wommack said in his letter to conference participants that both Dungy and Brown have “communicated their apologies and love for me.”

He added, “Everything is good with us, and they are dealing with this as the Lord leads them. I believe they have supernatural favor, and the Lord gives them wisdom to use their position of influence as He directs.”

Replacing the pair at the Charis Bible College conference will be Jeremy Pearsons, a pastor, outreach minister and the grandson of Christian evangelist Kenneth Copeland.

Pearsons and his wife Sarah relocated their Pearsons Ministries International to Green Mountain Falls in 2020 and opened Legacy Church on the site.

Bishop E.W. Jackson, founder of The Called Church and host of The Awakening, a national radio talk show on American Family Radio, also will address eventgoers.

This year's conference theme is "Equipped to Lead," and will focus on learning "to live beyond the world’s standard of success and be the leader God has called you to be."