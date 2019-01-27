A strong faith could be the key to a good night’s sleep, says a new study in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion.
Those who believe in salvation and feel they have an unshakable relationship with God tend to sleep longer, fall asleep faster and feel more rested in the morning, said Terrence D. Hill, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Sociology.
Hill, a co-author of “Sleep Quality and the Stress-Buffering Role of Religious Involvement: A Mediated Moderation Analysis,” said the findings didn’t surprise him.
“If you believe a higher power is out there looking out for you, then what you’re going through now is temporary,” he said. “These worldly experiences are temporary.”
Such beliefs dispel stress by providing hope and reducing sadness, thus improving sleep, he said.
“It makes intuitive sense,” said co-author Reed T. Deangelis, graduate student of sociology at the University of North Carolina. “People who believe they’re secure to God and will go to heaven when they die rest assured.”
The lead author was Christopher G. Ellison, professor of sociology at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Their research “also shows that religion can indirectly promote sleep by protecting against other risk factors — in this case, stress,” Hill said.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, people tend to be too stressed to sleep when they can’t turn off their minds, and instead replay their worries or frustration; when they experience muscle tension; and when they have an increased heart rate, which also causes physical tension.
Religion can help by regularly bringing together people who share common beliefs, thus building solidarity and a shared sense of purpose. Church members also tend to help one another and promote positive coping practices, the study says.
“For all these reasons, it is plausible that regular churchgoers may experience less agitation in the wake of negative life events, and, ultimately, better quality sleep,” the report reads.
But a person doesn’t necessarily need a religious community to reduce stress, the study also found. A nonorganizational religious practice, such as frequent reading of Scripture and prayer, can reduce stress and facilitate sound sleep as long as the individual feels secure in the attachment to God and the person’s place in the afterlife.
“Believers may be unable to comprehend why misfortune has befallen them, but they may nevertheless sleep better at night knowing that the universe is under the watchful eye of a deity who, at the end of the day, remains deeply concerned with the well-being of the world and its inhabitants,” the study concludes.
Until now, little research had been done on the correlation between religiosity and sleep, the authors said, though many had been done showing that religious involvement is associated with improved mental and physical health, healthy behaviors, biological functioning and lower risk of early death.
“In contrast to these bodies of work, researchers have virtually ignored possible links between religious involvement and sleep,” they wrote.
Cross-sectional data for the study came from a 2017 Baylor Religion Survey of 1,410 people who were asked about recent stressful events, sleep quality and religious involvement and religious cognitions.