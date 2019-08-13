Often touting the slogan, “as cold as the Rockies,” it’s fitting that the mountains on the highly-recognizable Coors Light can are found in the Centennial State.
Rising to a massive height of 14,023 feet, the mountain is Wilson Peak, which is located near Telluride, Colorado.
Curious to find out more about why this mountain was selected to be so prominently featured, I did some digging. Here’s what I found out.
1. Coors isn’t the only company to use Wilson Peak in advertisements.
Symbolic of Colorado’s wild nature, Wilson Peak can also frequently be seen in Jeep advertisements.
2. The mountain has also hit the silver screen.
You don’t have to look closely to spot Wilson Peak in the Tarantino film “The Hateful Eight.” Filmed in the Telluride area, this mountain is prominent in many scenes.
3. The “can view” comes from a northern vantage point.
If you want to see this mountain in it’s most well-known form, it’s as simple as hopping on the gondola at Telluride Ski Resort. It’s hard to miss, thanks to it’s iconic pointed peak.
4. Don’t confuse Wilson Peak with Mount Wilson.
Both fourteeners (14,000+ feet) and both in the Telluride area, these mountains often get confused with each other due to their similar name. In fact, their peaks are less than 2 miles apart. Mount Wilson is slightly taller, at 14,252 feet.
5. Wilson Peak is located in the Lizard Head Wilderness.
This is part of the Uncompahgre National Forest, which is part of the San Juan Mountains. It’s an area of Colorado known for it’s rugged, lightly trafficked nature.
6. Wilson Peak is named after A.D. Wilson.
A.D. Wilson was a topographer of the 1870s who was responsible for mapping out a lot of Colorado’s western slope.
7. There’s a “Crack a Coors on Wilson Peak” Vacation Package.
It’s made available by The Hotel Telluride and includes a three-night stay, a guided tour to the summit, and more.
8. There’s very little information on the Internet about why the mountain was actually featured.
Okay, so this one really isn't a fact per se, this is more of a mystery. After some extensive digging I was unable to find the answer to why this mountain is on the Coors Light can. If I had to guess, it’s probably because it’s picturesque and located in Colorado, where Coors Brewing Company was founded. With a sharp peak flanked by other peaks, it really is a perfect looking mountain.