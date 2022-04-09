DOUGLAS COUNTY • Among growing trees and melting snow, this round roof is a natural marvel in its own way.

So many other houses come with rectangle or triangle tops. Circular looks outside the box, as if it’s defying what we know about how houses are built.

The indoor view is something to marvel at, too. Walking in, you look up so quickly you forget to ask about taking your shoes off. You look up to see line after line of beetlewood pine, resembling perhaps the inside of an intricate wooden hat.

Houses are made this way for good reason. To protect people from hurricanes. That’s how a couple living in West Virginia found out about the houses, from a TV segment about a type of house that survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“We were starting to think about where we wanted to spend the rest of our lives,” Tricia Garling said. “And then we saw this.”

They saw what they had been looking for. Not in the form of hurricane protection. But because of the distinct look of the house.

Garling knew she wanted something different. After years of settling for whatever place was next while serving in the Air Force, she was ready to choose what was next.

So she and her partner, Richard Young, drove to Asheville, N.C., to visit the headquarters of Deltec Homes. They learned about the 50-year-old custom builder’s prefabricated, energy-saving and weather-safe houses.

They got a good look at these sturdy structures. And it was, again, the look that sold them.

Each house comes with a circular roof, offering 360-degree views and a more aerodynamic shape.

The aesthetic is one explanation for why these houses can be found around the country, including places untouched by hurricanes.

“Even though we’ve been around for five decades, it’s still kind of weird and unique for people to visualize,” said Dallam Hart, director with Deltec Homes.

“Some people like things that are kind of weird. The houses were built to be outside of the norm and catch people’s eyes.”

Several Deltec houses can be found in Colorado, including one owned by Garling and Young.

“It was the shape that we loved,” Garling said. “We jumped in with both feet.”

The build began in 2010 on a property in a fairly remote area north of Woodland Park.

In October 2015, they moved in. In their smaller forms, the houses might resemble a yurt.

Garling and Young have two of those so they can each have a shed.

Their actual house shows one of the bigger models offered by Deltec and all on one floor.

Visitors are wowed by the main space, formed from the round roof that is 56 feet in diameter. This single room includes the living room, kitchen and dining room without separating walls.

“There’s no corners,” Garling, 66, said. “Who needs them?”

In the middle is a hole, where the couple will soon build a spa and indoor pond with a fountain.

Walking around this loop on a textured cement floor, there’s plenty of space to display Garling’s unique collections: Her mugs from the Renaissance Fair in Larkspur. Her mugs from Germany. Her glass animal figurines and her dragon figurines, a nod to a love of fantasy books.

Her many, many plants. So many plants that Garling feels like she’s “as close as it gets” to living in a greenhouse.

Tilt-turn windows, another inspiration from her days in Germany, are built in at nearly each step, offering a unique view of surrounding nature. Fallen trees from the Hayman fire. And tall trees. Wildlife like owls or elk or eagles. Snow atop hills.

Looking up, skylights provide their own views.

The couple can often see when a storm is rolling in. The house has proved itself during days with high winds.

“We don’t feel or hear it at all,” Garling said.

Offshoots from the main room, called “wings,” take you to the garage, pantry, guest room, master bedroom and office.

Garling, who works from home as a program manager for Lumin, sees cars slow down to get a glance at the house. Her daughter says it’s a house where you “just wander around and see something new.”

She knows people in town have “heard about it.” Passersby have come to knock on the door and ask about the weird stone house. She’s been told to put a moat around the house, so it turns into a castle. From an aerial view on Google Maps, Garling says the house looks like it has ears resembling Mickey Mouse.

But Garling is used to the house’s magic. It simply feels like home.

“It does exactly what I want it to,” Garling said. “Is that a flow? I don’t know.”

She knows, though, that this is the kind of house they wanted. A place to spend the rest of their lives.

“I like things that are different,” Garling said. “I never want to live in a square box again.”