Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.