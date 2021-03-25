Exploring the Pikes Peak region outdoors in the weeks and months ahead could mean winning gear and apparel.
That's through Rocky Mountain Field Institute's "40 Years of Discovery Contest," celebrating the nonprofit's anniversary. In partnership with local shop Mountain Chalet, participants can win anything from wool socks, to guidebooks, to hiking boots, to backpacks, to tents.
RMFI has compiled a list of 40 outdoor locations across the region. The contest starts April 1 and ends Oct. 1, and the more place you visit and photograph, the more chances you have to win Mountain Chalet bundles ranging in value from $60 to $1,200.
You'll have to earn some of the locations that RMFI describes as boasting "higher elevations with more treacherous terrain." Mileage and difficulty varies, from gentler preserves like Stratton Open Space and Palmer Park to Pikes Peak's Devil's Playground and Lake Moraine.
"[A]lways research the location before you head out the door," RMFI implores on the contest website.
Find more information and sign up at rmfi.org/40