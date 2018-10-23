The Gazette’s Senior Life Expo is back.
The free event celebrating “Extraordinary Living 50 & Beyond” offers Pikes Peak region seniors a look at products, services and information with presentations, demonstrations and a full schedule of speakers.
It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Admission and parking are free, and prizes will be given.
Enjoy free food samples by English Dockside, La Carreta and Mimi’s, plus entertainment by Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Frank Sinatra tribute artist Rick Blessing, and Chantil and the Dukes of Art.
Browse dozens of product and service exhibitors and pick up swag in a free goodie bag. You can choose from six speaker presentations each hour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on “Getting the Most Out of Medicare and Developing a Longevity Health Plan,” “Modern Estate Planning,” “Understanding Medicare,” “How to Record and Archive Your Oral History,” “Signs of Senior Struggle and Resources,” “Help Your Diabetes,” “Winterizing Your Home,” “Ballroom Dancing for Beginners” and many more.
Sponsors for The Gazette event are Amada Senior Care, UCHealth, Humana, Legacy Bank, The Springs Funeral Services, MacKenzie Place, American Furniture Galleries, Hammond Law Group Estate Planning, Village Cooperative, Ikon Cinema and Silver Key.
For more information and a full list of speakers and exhibitors, visit gazette.com/expo.