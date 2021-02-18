River lovers in Colorado and beyond are invited to a sweeping, virtual exploration starting next month.
On March 3, Western Rivers Conservancy is beginning an online tour of flagship waterways across 11 states. Great Rivers of the West, billed as a weekly series of "live, fast-paced and highly informative slideshows," will start in Idaho. Viewers who register for free can tune in at 7 p.m. that Wednesday and every Wednesday thereafter, ending April 21 in Utah and Wyoming.
Author and lifelong advocate Tim Palmer will present on riverscapes sustaining fish and wildlife as well as recreation hobbyists. Preservation and public access are the pillars of Western Rivers Conservancy.
The Great Rivers of the West series began a decade ago — "a tool we developed to understand rivers of the West," Sue Doroff, president and co-founder of the nonprofit, said in a news release, "and now we want to share it with everyone who wants to know rivers better, whether you're an angler, boater, hunter, hiker or birder."
After Idaho, Palmer will present on Montana rivers March 10, followed in successive weeks by Oregon, California and Washington. Colorado will be featured April 7, with rivers from three states — Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico — scheduled for April 14.