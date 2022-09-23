The Enduring Word Museum, a traveling exhibit about the history of written communication and the Bible’s publication, from its early iterations in Latin to English-language versions and beyond, is heading to Cañon City in late October.
The five-day exhibit at the city's Seventh-day Adventist Church includes lectures on historical characters who were key in the intellectual and cultural advancements that opened up written language to the masses, such as printing press-inventor Johannes Gutenberg; scholar and Protestant martyr William Tyndale, and John Wycliff, who in the 1300s was among the first religious and philosophical leaders to push for translation of the Latin Bible into words the common folk could understand.
Displays include a page from the Gutenberg Bible, the first major mass-produced book in Europe made using new movable metal type technology, as well as a fully-functional replica of Gutenberg’s mid-15th century printing press. The exhibit also has a display of “American Soldier Bibles,” carried into battle by servicemen dating back to the Revolutionary War.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.