For a lot of home cooks, marinating meat is almost as automatic as cooking it. Douse the meat in some flavored liquid, pop it in the refrigerator overnight and cook it the next day.
Seems straightforward, but marinades can’t do some things. And in some cases, you could be doing more harm than good.
“I’m going to step on the conservative side of controversy,” says grilling and barbecue expert Steven Raichlen, author of the “Project Fire” cookbook. “I do believe they add flavor.”
Here are some ways to ensure you’re marinating the right way — and for the right reasons.
• Think about what goes into your marinade. Marinade ingredients generally fall into three categories: acids, oils and aromatics. Acids can include citrus juice, vinegar and yogurt. Oils, which help keep the meat from drying out, can be neutral in flavor (canola, vegetable, peanut); in-between (olive, nut); and assertive (sesame). The world of aromatics is wide, including garlic, onions, ginger, herbs, chiles and spices. Make sure your marinade contains a salty component, because that is one of the most effective flavoring agents. “It doesn’t have to actually be salt,” Raichlen says, so feel free to use soy sauce, miso or fish sauce.
A marinade’s flavor will evolve as it cooks, but it should taste good before you use it, Raichlen says.
• Don’t expect it to penetrate much. Marinades are essentially a surface treatment. Most flavors will not go farther than a few millimeters into meat. Raichlen is fine with that, because the surface is what you taste first. The limited distance traveled is another reason marinades are generally better for lean proteins — chicken breasts, flank steak, shrimp.
• Longer does not mean better. Marinating for hours on end does not change the very shallow depth that a marinade penetrates. You often can get the same results in an hour or less as you would overnight. Still, it’s hard to argue with the convenience of preparing meat in advance and using it later. But how long should you marinate? In “Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, Marinades — Bastes, Butters, and Glazes, Too,” Raichlen gives a rough guide to marinating times.
Very large pieces of meat (brisket, prime rib, pork shoulder, leg of lamb, turkey): 24 hours.
Large pieces of meat (beef and pork tenderloins, pork loins, rack and butterflied leg of lamb, whole chickens, large whole fish): six to 12 hours.
Medium pieces of meat (porterhouse steaks, double-cut pork chops, chicken halves or quarters, small whole fish): four to eight hours.
Medium-to-small pieces of meat (steaks, pork and lamb chops, bone-in chicken breasts or legs, fish steaks; also tofu, mushrooms and vegetables): one to three hours.
Small pieces of meat (boneless chicken breast, fish fillets, shrimp): 15 minutes to two hours
The times also vary somewhat on the strength of your marinade. An herb marinade won’t impart its flavors as quickly as one with strong spices or chile peppers. Also keep in mind that extended marinating does not further tenderize meat. The “tenderizing” effect from the acids in marinades is the breakdown of proteins on the surface of meat or seafood. Use too much acid or leave something in it too long, and what you get is mushiness.
• Do it safely and smartly. Always marinate proteins in the refrigerator. Keep the food covered, and make sure you are marinating in glass, ceramic, plastic or stainless steel. Reactive materials such as aluminum and cast-iron can cause off-flavors in the food when they come in contact with acid. Zip-top plastic bags make for tidy marinating and allow you to flip and massage the food easily to ensure even coverage.
Do not serve marinades that have come in contact with raw proteins. When you want to use marinades as a sauce, Raichlen suggests boiling the “used” liquids for at least three minutes to kill any potential pathogens. But to be extra-safe, he also suggests setting aside some of the marinade for sauce purposes before you use the rest.