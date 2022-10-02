Jesus told his followers to go into all the world and make disciples. That’s what Colorado Springs-based Every Home for Christ has been doing for 76 years.
The $60 million ministry with 62 local employees works with 12,400 churches in 155 nations and has made Gospel presentations at 2.5 billion homes.
Dick Eastman, 78, has been EHC’s CEO for 34 years, but on Sep. 24, he passed the leadership baton to Tanner Peake, who is 38 and has been with the ministry for 12 years.
Eastman started thinking about the transition a decade ago, and the plan was approved by EHC’s board a year ago.
“I never had an ambition for taking over the ministry,” said Peake, who grew up in Montana. “My approach has been how can I serve these people, how can I get behind what they’re doing, and how can I amplify their voice?”
Founded in 1946 as Tract Club of the Air and renamed World Literature Crusade in 1952, EHC started out providing evangelistic literature in bulk to nations around the world before developing techniques to make sure that literature got into the hands of interested people who would act upon it.
Peake says the mission remains the same, to “embody Christ and take Christ to every person on the planet.” The ministry makes use of broadcast and social media, but the majority of its work “is happening on the thresholds of people’s homes.”
“Ideally, Christ is embodied not just in a set of info, but he’s embodied in our faces and our eyes,” he said. “There are 40-plus muscles on our face, and Christ shines in every one of these.”
Peake says he plans no major changes, but says EHC faces new challenges. He says there’s a growing feeling, even among some evangelicals his age, that evangelism is socially divisive or “extreme.”
Eastman, meanwhile, isn’t going anywhere. “I am not retiring any time soon,” he said. He will stay at EHC as the ministry’s chief prayer officer.
He plans to spend more time in private and corporate prayer, which has been central to his work for decades. He launched the Change the World School of Prayer, which has trained more than 2,000,000 Christians in 120 nations in “the power and intimacy of prayer.” It is now called the Global Prayer School. His two-dozen books on evangelism and intercessory prayer have sold 2 million copies. And he is past chairman of the National Prayer Committee, founded in 1979 to promote united prayer initiatives in the U.S. and throughout the world.
EHC moved to Colorado Springs from California in 1991, and its Briargate headquarters, The Jericho Center, offers a place on weekdays for people “to mobilize day and night prayer for the nations.” Individuals can register for time to by phone (719-260-8888), e-mail (grotto@everyhome.org), or online (https://everyhome.org/prayer/jericho-center/).
The ministry also publishes world prayer maps that help believers pray for specific geographic areas or people groups. Over the years, EHC has distributed 120 million prayer maps, which it makes available for free. (https://everyhome.org/prayer/prayer-maps/)
“I’ve always felt more called to be an intercessor than to lead an international ministry,” he said. “The Lord has used that, and I just am so grateful that our board would recognize this is a value to the ministry.”
In 2021, EHC reported 104 million Gospel presentations in homes, and another 57 million Gospel presentations elsewhere, resulting in 17.5 million “positive responses” and 25,000 new Christ Groups—or Christian fellowships—planted. In its history, EHC says it has delivered 5.2 billion Gospel messages to homes, resulting in 248 million positive responses for Christ.