After more than a week of debate about whether God should be referred to by male pronouns — and about the many other issues that come up when writing a prayer book — Episcopal Church officials have decided to revise the 1979 Book of Common Prayer that Episcopalian worshipers hold dear.
The question now is when.
At the denomination’s triennial conference this month, leaders considered a plan that would have led to a new prayer book in 2030. They voted it down.
“There’s no timeline for it,” said the Very Rev. Samuel Candler, chairman of the committee on prayer book revision. “There’s no A-B-C-D plan. The plan is to put a joint task force together now that will work on how we do it. They’ll be gathering liturgies and working in dioceses and assembling texts. I think we are going forward.”
Candler said the new book might be completed by the proposed 2030 timetable or might be delayed considerably. An advocate of introducing a new book, Candler said he was pleased with the outcome. But so were people on the opposite side, he acknowledged. “Others would say we saved the 1979 prayer book. That’s still our prayer book. They can claim victory, if you will.”
The impetus to rewrite the book — the central unifying text of all Episcopal worship, with roots in the first Anglican Book of Common Prayer, published in 1549 — was a demand for gender-neutral language to refer to God, rather than “He” and “King” and “Father.”
“We really hold fast to the prayer book as a core text, as a marker of our identity,” said the Rev. Ruth Meyers, a leading theologian on Episcopal liturgy. She shares the view of many in the church: God does not have a gender, male or female, and the prayer book should be revised accordingly.
“It’s an impediment to the mission and evangelism,” she said. “We miss this opportunity to proclaim the gospel, and a gospel of equal love and compassion for all. ... When we use solely masculine imagery for God, we make it difficult for women to really, truly understand themselves as created in the image and likeness of God, which is what the Bible says in Genesis.”