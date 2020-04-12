A popular signature exhibit at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has been the “Story of Us” history book for visitors to the historic former courthouse downtown.
There were “someday” plans in place to make all those letters-of-the-alphabet stories and other major exhibits even more accessible through a new user-friendly website being developed.
Then “someday” arrived, instantly, as the museum’s doors closed during the country’s March and April COVID-19 stay-at-home, social-distancing weeks.
“We were preparing to unveil this new website to our community. With the museum closed, we felt our community needs this resource even more as a way to continue connecting and exploring our local history from the comfort of their own home,” said Diane Stine, museum development director.
Working with web designer Neon Pig Creative, the staff helped the new cspm.org become reality.
With a click of the mouse, digital visitors can go to “E” for actress Elvira, “Mistress of the Dark,” or “O” for “Olympic City USA.”
Head down to “S” to learn about Ski Broadmoor. It was a real attraction and, starting in 1959, was where many locals and guests at The Broadmoor hotel first learned how to ski on Cheyenne Mountain. For 32 years, generations had their first taste of the winter sport on an often slippy-slidey, often-icy slope with its own snow-making equipment.
The new website also includes the region’s history in the Starsmore Center for Local History, and an archives and research library.
Other major exhibits include “Una Familia Grande, The Conejos Neighborhood Project,” the story of that special part of the community where America the Beautiful Park is today. And there’s a place to “Find the Facts About Gen. William Jackson Palmer,” the city founder.
Although the building is closed, staff is available remotely for research assistance at 385-5990 or by email at cosmuseum@coloradosprings.gov.
Residents are also encouraged to share by email any of their COVID-19 memories and stories as the museum starts “documenting the local experience,” said Stine. That’s history in the making.