The Bible might be the ultimate self-help guide, but a breezy beach read it is not.
“A lot of people would acknowledge there’s a God, he created the planet and mankind, but that’s as far as their thinking goes,” said Colorado Springs therapist and author Barry D. Ham. “They look at the Bible as something that’s too complicated to understand, too unwieldy … and it can be overwhelming.”
For his third book, “Living on Purpose,” Ham set out to present some of that wisdom in a “digestible” format that could serve as a practical guide to applying Scripture, and recognizing the divine, in everything from one’s quest for a career calling to navigating marriage, parenting and retirement.
“The book breaks down how we look at God and how that applies to how we relate to other people and how we relate to ourselves,” said Ham, who’s also an adjunct professor at Colorado Christian University.
For lifestyle and career advice, the answers came from the Bible; the questions and tips, from Ham’s 30-year career counseling individuals, couples and families, as well as his own journey of faith.
“This book percolated for about 30 years as I personally went through some career crisis and really had to go through my own wandering, figuring out what life is about and asking, ‘What’s my purpose?’” he said.
The good news for Christians is that the Bible provides the answer, Ham said.
“Sometimes we think of our purpose as something grandiose — to create world peace or something of that nature … But my purpose is lived out in how I treat my wife, my kids, how I talk with my neighbor and what kind of job I have, and that starts out with the big picture of looking at what God put mankind here for,” Ham said.
“The sad part is, a lot of people don’t find an answer to that question, so they just put their head down and keep plodding forward.”