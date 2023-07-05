Cliff McLuckie and his wife, Christina McLuckie, have opened Four Daughters BBQ featuring Texas-style cue. They operate their smoker at Journey’s End, 11 Primrose St., Palmer Lake, as guest chefs, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“It takes me a week to prep the food for the weekend,” Cliff said. “The meats are slow smoked. I smoke the brisket 16 to 20 hours or until the beef tells me when it’s done.”

He knows when it’s done when the bark is deep brown and the meat is succulent and juicy.

“Because of my experience, I can tell when it’s time to pull the meat off the smoker,” he said.

In addition to the brisket, other meats on the menu are pulled pork and chicken thighs. Brisket and pulled pork can be ordered by the half pound and pound, or as plates with two sides or sandwiches with one side. All orders come with pickles, onions, jalapeño slice, sauce and white bread (except sandwiches, which are served on buns).

Christina is the chef in charge of the sides that she makes from scratch. There are three sides on the menu: three-cheese macaroni, ranch-style beans, potato salad and banana pudding. For sure, save room for the creamy banana pudding. Even the cookie wafers are made from scratch and taste so much better than the standard store-bought go-to.

Come early to get a seat for dining in or get in line for takeout. It’s not unusual for the brisket to sell out shortly after noon. Visit fourdaughterstexasbbq.com.

New bakery

Provision Bread & Bakery, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., has opened. It’s the culmination of two and a half years of planning by owners Brandon DelGrosso, director of operations, and Trista Heileman, head baker.

DelGrosso is the owner of Switchback Coffee and Lakeside Dawgs & Cones. Heileman started baking scones, cookies, hand pies and other treats at DelGrosso’s Hillside coffee roasting location. They landed the Wahsatch spot in 2022 and started reimagining the space into a bakery and grain milling operation.

According to their website, “We are on a mission to delight your taste buds, nourish your body, and ignite your passion for exceptional food.”

DelGross and Heileman are sourcing as many ingredients from local farmers and growers as possible. This bakery truly is a unique facility for Colorado Springs. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Details: 719-401-1318, provisionbread.com.

Healthy options

Rush Bowls, a Boulder-based smoothie and juice chain, opened its seventh Colorado eatery at 11010 Cross Peak View. The menu features all the good-for-you ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners, additives, preservatives or MSG. And if you’re vegetarian, vegan or have food allergies, most restrictions are covered. All the menu items have their calorie counts. Hours are 7 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 719-559-2909, rushbowls.com/colorado-springs.

Sunday School

The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., offers Sunday (wine) School class 1-3 p.m. Cost is $50. Each class focuses on different wine regions of the world. Make reservations online at tinyurl.com/shdhdj9h. Here’s the class lineup:

• Sunday – The Wines of Italy

• July 23 – The Wines of Germany and Austria

• July 30 – The Wines of Hungary, Slovenia and Greece

Chicken salad abounds

Chicken Salad Chick, an Alabama-based chain, opened its second Colorado store at 5660 Barnes Road, on June 28. The first Colorado eatery was in Greeley.

With more than a dozen chicken salad combinations, they have you covered, from a traditional mixture of shredded white meat tossed with celery, mayo and secret seasoning to other combos for spicy, savory and fruity chicken options. There are also other Southern comfort foods offered like pimento cheese, rotating daily soups, sandwiches and buttercream frosted cookies.

Details: 719-358-8121, tinyurl.com/yfea3h2a.

Casa Bonita update

Casa Bonita, 6715 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, announced limited public reopening dates to its newsletter subscribers. Timed-entry tickets were $39.99 (adults) and $24.99 (kids ages 3 to 12). The prices include chips and salsa, an entrée, soft drink and sopaipillas (alcoholic beverages are sold separately). The wait is still on for a general public grand opening. But at least we have a hint of the expected price point. Visit casabonitadenver.com to sign up for the newsletter and a chance to score a golden ticket to dine at the pink palace.

New hours

Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., announced it will be closed on Tuesdays. The following was sent to The Gazette’s listing line:

“We are still suffering with staff shortages. Due to this we will be closed Tuesdays until further notice. Reservations are available and can be made online at www.jakeandtellys.com or by calling the restaurant at 719-633-0406. Thank you for your understanding. OPA!!”

contact the writer: 636-0271.