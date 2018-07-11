The El Paso County Fair is a special summer event for children young and old.
As kids walk around the Butterfly Encounter and munch on funnel cakes as big as their faces, Greg Dingrando, digital media specialist for the El Paso County Public Information Office, hopes these experiences stick with them.
“Some of the stuff you run into at a fair, you don’t really see very often and that’s why I think it’s so memorable for kids,” Dingrando said.
This year, there are plenty of exciting experiences to be had for attendees of all ages. The fair, which runs Saturday through July 21, will include daily activities from 4-H and Future Farmers of America, the Salida Circus, a Butterfly Encounter and an Elephant Extravaganza. Carnival rides and traditional fair food will add to the fun.
This year’s edition features several special one-day events, including an auto race, ranch rodeo, demolition derby, bull riding, tractor pull and more. There will be concerts as well, with scheduled performers Ashlee and the Long Shot Revival, the Flying W Wranglers, Jake Worthington, Sandy Wells and Exit West.
While there are multiple activities that attract and entertain, Dingrando said his favorites to watch are the small contests and games.
“They’re silly little games that are mainly for kids,” he said. “We have an ice cream-eating competition, a pickle-eating contest and a bubblegum ‘Who can blow the biggest bubble?’ contest. If you add whipped cream, and I didn’t know this until last year, it makes it very difficult to blow a bubble.”
The fair is offering a promotion this year called the Golden Ticket.
“It’s something we’ve never done,” Dingrando said. “For $55, it will get you into all eight days of the fair and all four paid events — the demolition derby, bull riding, the auto races and the tractor pull. In addition to that, it will get you reserved seating in the center of the grandstand.”
For visitors interested in a single-day pass, there are discounts on select days for members of the military, first responders, seniors and families. Monday is El Paso County Day, and that means free general admission for all visitors.
“It’s a huge community event,” Dingrando said. “The fair really attracts lots of different types of people.”
Haley Witt, The Gazette, haley.witt@gazette.com