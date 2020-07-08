Residents around the state have long turned to the Colorado State University Extension service for help with the outdoor world, from beekeeping to plants to food.
It also offers workforce certification courses in landscaping, agriculture business and the Cottage Foods certification training. A new offering for El Paso County is the Local Foods Program. The program is headed up by Michael Lucero, the family and consumer science agent, and Michele Ritchie, the Local Foods Program coordinator.
“I work with farmers and ranchers in our region by providing farm-based business-related classes for them,” Ritchie said. “I also work with our local citizens by offering and helping with the canning and Cottage Food classes.”
Two certificate training programs are being offered online.
The Food Safety Works Certification training program teaches entry-level food workers how to safely handle, prepare and store food. Participants will be able to download presentation slides, watch a training video and get access to the online exam. Those with passing scores will receive a certificate, which is valid for two years.
The class is free and ongoing until July 30; registration is required.
The Cottage Foods Food Safety Certification program gives participants training about foods permissible in the Colorado Cottage Foods Act, ingredient labeling requirements, basic food safety, temperature controls for food preparation, high-altitude preparation, and storage, transport and sales. They’ll earn three-year certification.
Cost is $40, noon, July 29 and Aug. 18.
A workshop geared to farm and ranch women and planned for later this summer, called “Annie’s Project Workshop,” will bring together experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. They will lead discussions to help women become better business owners or partners.
For the general public, the Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch and Learn series offers 45- to 60 minute webinars at noon on Wednesdays. They’re free, but registration is required. July classes include: “Creating a Bird and Pollinator Paradise with Native Plants” (July 15); “Ask a Master Gardener: Q and A about Tree Issues” (July 22); and “Turf Solution” (July 29).
Meat School is for livestock producers in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico to teach marketing, pricing, production, and processing of animals into meat products so that they can capture more financial value, stabilize cash flow, spread marketing risk, understand marketing principles, develop a robust marketing plan, and implement food safety best practices.
“This will assist them to produce safe, quality, nutritious meat for their local and regional meat supply chains,” Ritchie said.
“The emphasis will be on beef, lamb, and pigs, but producers of other red meat species will find value in the school. The school will be applicable for beginning through experienced producers, processors, and other vertically integrated meat brands. While the emphasis will be on niche production models for differentiated markets, producers who grain-finish are encouraged to attend and will also find value. The focus of this course is on selling meat and finishing animals for excellent quality and eating experiences.”
Ritchie is hoping to have the registration link from the organizer by mid-July. Classes will be at 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to 18 and Dec. 2 to 16.
Visit elpaso.extension. colostate.edu/classes-and- workshops for more details about these and other classes and workshops.
contact the writer: 636-0271.