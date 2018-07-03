Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews
Yield: 4 servings
4 teaspoons sesame oil
One 12-ounce eggplant, cut into bite-size cubes (5 cups)
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1 medium red onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2-inch piece fresh ginger root, peeled and finely chopped
1 orange or red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar (may substitute fresh lemon juice)
2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari (may substitute coconut aminos), or more as needed
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (see note)
1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped
5 large Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
1/2 cup chopped raw cashews
Cooked brown rice, for serving
Procedure:
Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the eggplant cubes, sprinkle with the salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the cubes are browned and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a bowl.
Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in the same skillet, over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and cook until it loses a little of its crunch, 1 to 2 minutes.
Return the eggplant to the pan, along with the vinegar, tamari and cayenne; cook, gently tossing, for 2 to 3 minutes, so the flavors meld and the pan juices form a sauce. Taste, and add more tamari, as needed. Remove from the heat, then stir in the basil.
Sprinkle the dates and cashews on top. Serve warm, over brown rice. Nutrition: Per serving: 220 calories, 6 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 490 mg sodium, 6 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugar
Note: For a less-spicy version, reduce the cayenne to 1/8 teaspoon.