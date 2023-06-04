As winter turned to spring, Dean Kinkel was starting to dream of summer in a Colorado land of mountains, river-cut canyons and urban spoils.

After seasons of well-above-average snowpack, Kinkel was dreaming of what he and his buddies call “the quadruple” from their Glenwood Springs homes.

“We’ll go up to Independence Pass and ski; we did that a couple of years ago on July 1,” he said. “Then you come back down and you ride your bike. ... Then you move down and float the Roaring Fork from Carbondale to Glenwood. Then at Glenwood, you put out at Two Rivers (Park) and you start barbecuing.”

From Glenwood to Aspen to Carbondale, it all speaks to the possibilities of the Roaring Fork Valley in the summer.

“You can pick anything you want to do,” Kinkel said.

We asked him and other locals for tips.

DEAN KINKEL, Glenwood Springs

On the water: Early in the season, I like to do the Roaring Fork. I like to put in at Ironbridge and take out at the most popular spot — that’s Two Rivers (1). As it gets late in the year, definitely transition to the Colorado River. Glenwood Canyon is great, but it gets a lot more traffic. I put in at Two Rivers and float west to South Canyon.

A hike that’s not Hanging Lake: No Name Trail. I like that you’re always by the water. You’re kind of in a canyon so, especially on a hot day, you can get some cool shade.

For breakfast: I always bring people to Sweet Coloradough (2).

Must eat: Hands down my favorite restaurant is Frida Authentic Mexican Restaurant. It’s by far the best Mexican I’ve had in the state.

Not to overlook: Glenwood has a nine-hole golf course (3). You can walk that in two hours or get a cart. For a casual golfer like me, it’s about perfect.

Elsewhere in the valley: New Castle has a ton of good mountain biking (4). Also from New Castle, you have super great access to the Flat Tops Wilderness for camping, and there’s lakes for fishing up there. And New Castle has my favorite pizza place: Hogback Pizza (5).

JOJO COFFEY, Aspen

On your bike: I love going to the Maroon Bells (6). Or get on the Rio Grande Trail. It’s a mix of paved and soft gravel, and you can take it from Aspen all the way to Glenwood.

Go-to hike: Ute Trail (7). You gain like over 1,000 feet in just about a mile. Once you get to the top, you have great views. And then if you’re feeling brave, you can keep going to the top of Aspen Mountain.

For lunch: You gotta go to Big Wrap (8). It’s the best, cheapest lunch in Aspen.

For dinner: I really like Campo de Fiori for Italian. They have an amazing espresso martini, and the bar staff is really fun and lively. And then I like Kenichi (9) for their happy hour.

More nightlife: Anytime at Belly Up (10) is a great time. Check the website for shows. If you see something you really like, you want to buy the ticket because they do sell out.

Elsewhere in the valley: Carbondale is really up and coming. For a good dive bar, pop into The Black Nugget. Good food there is Phat Thai.

TARA HARMAN, Glenwood Springs

Perfect family spot: Horseshoe Bend. It’s right off the Glenwood Canyon bike path (11), right when you enter Glenwood Canyon. We’ve got a little girl, and one of our favorite things to do is ride our bikes there and we picnic and we play by the river.

Also for the family: We do our weekends at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (12). There’s always something fun going on. We’ll go up there with friends and grab a beer, and the kids run around and we hang out and listen to music.

Unlikely family spot: We’re fans of Doc Holliday’s Saloon (13). The kids love it because there’s so much to see in there.

A local staple: 19th Street Diner (14) is one of our faves to grab an inexpensive, great bite to eat.

Great deal: It’s hard to beat the Riviera Scratch Kitchen’s Wine Wednesday. It’s an awesome event and a great patio.

Mark your calendar: Strawberry Days (15) is June 16-18. It’s our 126th annual. It started as a celebration of community, and it still is that. To this day, people who’ve left town come back for Strawberry Days. Three days of music, food, arts and crafts for the kids.

(1) The put-in spot is at the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers. Also great for fishing and a picnic, with grills and playgrounds.

(2) Known for big, irresistible doughnuts. But don’t sleep on the melty, flavor-packed breakfast sandwiches.

(3) Boasting panoramic views of Mount Sopris, Glenwood Springs Golf Club has been around since 1955.

(4) The valley has garnered a rare, gold-level ride center distinction from International Mountain Bicycling Association.

(5) Dough made from scratch each morning coupled with a stone oven equals a high-quality pizza.

(6) If not riding a bike, vehicle access to the postcard site is limited to bus rides that require a reservation and fee.

(7) This trail is a popular workout site so expect crowds throughout the day.

(8) A huge, unusual menu of wraps, salads and Southwest flavors. Can’t leave without grabbing a smoothie and a bag of zesty corn chips.

(9) Wine, sake and cocktails to go with sushi and small plates. Locations in Aspen, Snowmass and Carbondale.

(10) Small venue attracts big performers in an intimate, memorable setting.

(11) Paved recreation path offers miles of scenic riding along the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon.

(12) Mountainside attractions with a spectacular view: roller coasters, cave tours and eats.

(13) Not the only landmark bearing the outlaw’s name. Take the short hike to his grave while in town.

(14) This 1950s-themed diner serves up quality food and plenty of nostalgia.

(15) Come for the parade and stick around for the free strawberries and ice cream.