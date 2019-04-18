Colorado is the setting for some of the most beautiful Easter sunrise services, none more spectacular than Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.

Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and the service begins at 6 a.m. An estimated 11,000 people are expected. More information: redrocksonline.com.

- Around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, four churches have united for a service at 6 a.m. at the Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Bring chairs or blankets.

- Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson will deliver the message "Who Killed Jesus" at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, 6:30 a.m., north entrance open at 5:30. Seating for 400. royalgorge.info.

6 great Easter brunch options around Colorado Springs

- In Vail, the 6 a.m. sunrise service is at Eagle's Nest on Vail Mountain, Lionshead Gondola opens at 5:30. A later service is 2:30 p.m. episcopalvail.com.

List: Easter-related events around Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments