Who can you turn to when life gets hard?
Hundreds of people in and around the Springs turn to Stephen Ministers, lay people who have undergone training in providing one-to-one care for those who hurt.
“Not everyone can get in to see the pastor,” says Ann Christensen, the Stephen Ministry leader at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, which has 25 active Stephen Ministers.
“Ours is a very fast-paced world, and often we don’t take the time to listen. But through this listening ministry, and by our presence, we can make a difference for people without trying to fix them. We are basically ambassadors of Christ who want to make sure they know God loves them.”
Biblical model
The program is named after St. Stephen, who according to the New Testament book of Acts was appointed by the earliest Christian leaders to care for the needs of members. Its logo shows a broken person and a whole person united in the cross of Christ.
Founded by a pastor in 1975, the St. Louis-based Stephen Ministry is active in 13,000 Christian congregations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 600,000 lay people have been trained as Stephen Ministers. (The organization did not respond to numerous requests for an interview and information about Colorado statistics.)
Family of Christ Lutheran Church will host an introductory workshop on Sept. 14 for people and churches interested in Stephen Ministry.
The event is organized by CJ Bohn, a retired colonel in the Air Force who is the Stephen Leader at Family of Christ, which has 15 active Stephen Ministers.
“We are trained to be an adjunct to pastors and elders when people have a loss or crisis in their lives, such as end-of-life issues, a lost job, an unplanned move across country, hospitalization, alcoholism, loss of spouse, a first-time pregnancy or post-partum blues,” Bohn said.
Bohn says Stephen Ministry training and resources have helped him develop the gifts he needs as he meets weekly with his assigned “care receiver” for a year or more.
“It has been humbling and rewarding to help people come back to life,” said Bohn. “And it has been amazing to have the Holy Spirit show up and provide the words people need.”
Those who want to be a Stephen Minister must undergo 50 hours of training and commit to eight hours of monthly service, including four hours of continuing education and four weekly one-hour meetings with their care receiver. Men work with men, and women with women.
John Witkop, senior pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, calls Stephen Ministry “a really wonderful behind-the-scenes ministry where we can confidently assign someone receiving ministerial care to one of our trained Stephen Ministers, who walk with them through the normal life situations that can throw us for a loop for a period of time.”
Bethel has 32 active Stephen Ministers, and the church has trained 160 ministers over the last two decades.
Witkop says Stephen Ministry focuses on “a Christian understanding of ministering to each other” that’s found in the New Testament. St. Paul wrote that God gives gifts to believers “to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12).
“We are all ministers,” said Witkop. “I may have a certain leadership role, but my role is to bring forth the ministry capabilities in each and every person. When a church can create climate like that, the congregation is a lot healthier, and can do a lot of good.”
He encourages churches to give it a try.
“It’s a tremendous blessing to be a part of a church that has a Stephen Ministry, and it would be a great thing to consider if you want to augment the ministry of your congregation.”