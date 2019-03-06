Josep Caballè-Domenech likes the idea of people buying tickets to a movie they’ve seen probably several times. A movie such as “E.T.” for example.
“Then they come to a concert hall, and they have a totally different experience,” says the music director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. “I think one of the best compliments I get is they suddenly forget an orchestra is there playing for them.”
That will be the magic trick by Caballè-Domenech and the musicians he will conduct two nights this weekend at Pikes Peak Center. Steven Spielberg’s classic will play out on a 30-foot screen, and viewers will be transported by the orchestra playing live in the room, the iconic score made real.
These movie performances are nothing new for the philharmonic. There’s usually one every year, with recent examples being “West Side Story,” “Fantasia” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
“I’m very happy this year ‘E.T.’ is the one because it resonates with a very large group of potential audiences,” Caballè-Domenech says. “The kids love the film, and granddaddies love the film, too. It’s emotional for all ages.”
Granddaddies, perhaps those who were adults when they saw the film originally in 1982, might watch now with a child’s eyes — the soaring strings and winds lending a sense of wonder, the booming brass a sense of danger.
The philharmonic has “Star Wars” shows scheduled for May 3 and 4 — further indication of what Caballè-Domenech calls John Williams’ “very high demand.” Williams’ music “goes directly to the audience,” Caballè-Domenech says, making him, in the local conductor’s view, the greatest composer of the 20th century. As for musicians, “he creates fantastic atmospheres and fantastic colors,” Caballè-Domenech says.
But he says Williams offers a challenge as well with his way of blending instruments and his sheer demand of notes. Pair that with the demand to play together and on time as “E.T.” scenes come and go, and the task is even greater.
“They don’t just have to follow the conductor. They have to follow the film,” Caballè-Domenech says.
And he has to keep up, too. He’ll have a small screen by his side, the movie in sync with the version playing on the big screen, and coded signals will tell him what to conduct and when. The musicians wear clickers in their ears to keep them on track.
The audience will hear the dialogue and special effects from the movie, but the score will be silenced. It’s up to the orchestra to provide, from the dreamy opening sequence when E.T. lands on Earth, to the triumphant end when he leaves.
To put it plainly, it’s “different” for the performers, Caballè-Domenech says.
Do they like it?
“They see the reaction of the audience,” he says, “and I think they’re very happy.”
