Want to jump-start your garden this spring?

Check out Dutch Heritage Gardens’ 16th annual open house on Memorial Day weekend. At the sale, you can browse the 20-acre commercial greenhouse for plants at wholesale prices, right on time for spring gardening.

The garden grows and sells a wide range of outdoor plants — flowers, veggies and herbs — as well as houseplants. Perennials and annuals, hanging baskets and patio planters are offered by the garden.

“Customers can come in and expect to pick anything and everything that their heart’s desire,” said Aaron Van Wingerden, owner of Dutch Heritage Gardens.

If you’re interested, now is the time to go — the only other time the greenhouse is open to the public is for two days in December. Throughout the year, the commercial greenhouse grows and ships plants to supermarkets across Colorado.

Even if you’re not planning on starting a garden, visit to see the vibrant flowers and join in the festivities — there’ll even be food trucks to grab a snack at. Some people come from as far as Cheyenne, Wyo., to see the gardens, Van Wingerden said.

“It’s kind of become a little bit of a fair, a big weekend-long, fun experience,” Van Wingerden said. “It’s a lot a lot of fun. I think people really enjoy it — flowers make people happy.”