Dunkin' Donuts is calling for those who live and work in Colorado Springs to "dunk out" and take a break on Friday with a free donut in celebration of National Donut Day.
All Colorado Springs locations will be giving away free treats on the day of recognition, celebrated on the first Friday in June. You can get a free donut with the purchase of a drink at the bakery, known for their coffee and baked goods.
This national recognition was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.