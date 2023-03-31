School’s out on the Friday afternoon before spring break, but almost two dozen kids are queued up in the hallway outside Room 258 at North Middle School.

While most of their contemporaries are eager to jump-start a week of freedom off schoolgrounds, these die-hards are jonesing for one last gathering of the Dungeons & Dragons Club, a thriving after-school group devoted to the popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game that’s been around for decades.

At 4 p.m., the kids write their names on a sign-in sheet and wander into Christal Bricker’s geography and history classroom where they settle in around long tables. The noise level rises into the red. So does the sugar intake — boxes of pastries and cans of pop are scattered about. Backpacks litter the floor and tables. Everywhere you look there are dice — four-sided, six-sided, eight, 10, 20 — mandatory for the game of chance that comes down to how you roll.

“She dropped a bomb in a shop while standing right there,” says dungeon master Keegan Berry, a 13-year-old eighth grader who’s leading one of the afternoon’s five D&D campaigns, or games in D&D lingo.

“And it’s not even the first time,” adds one of his players. They’re referring to the quiet, long-haired blond girl who perches nearby and giggles good-naturedly at the ribbing she’s taking for her character’s choices.

Down the hall in the library, where two groups have migrated due to lack of space in the classroom, Sgt. Alex Hernicz, a paralegal with the Army JAG, presides as dungeon master over a four-top. He volunteered to help with the club last fall, after meeting Bricker through the game store Dungeons & Javas.

“Which one of you got hit by the flame thrower?” he asks sixth graders Kapri Ezakovich and Aubrey Hartman as their campaign fires up.

Hernicz, who organized D&D games for soldiers and contractors during his recent deployment to Iraq, has played the tabletop version for half a dozen years.

He and the D&D Club will take a field trip to see the new film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” It opens Friday.

“I try to give them as much freedom as they want, as long as they know there are consequences,” Hernicz said about his role as dungeon master.

The joy is palpable in both rooms as the kids yammer at each other, crunch through bags of Doritos and chomp doughnuts for sustenance while they dream up innovative solutions to whatever plotlines their dungeon master throws their way.

“It gives freedom,” Berry said. “You’re limited only by your imagination.”

During a phase of life that’s notoriously rough for many, D&D Club is a way for these teens and pre-teens to express themselves creatively in a welcoming and supportive community.

“It’s sometimes hard to find your people when you’re in middle school,” Bricker said.

“You feel awkward and you don’t know where you fit in and you come in and say oh, I belong with these weirdos. I found my people. And they’re not always weirdos. Any middle schooler feels like a weirdo.”

Bricker, a D&D neophyte before the club started, was approached about 18 months ago by a little, curly-haired girl wearing Converse sneakers who asked if she’d be their sponsor. Bricker was reluctant after her last sponsored club, a debate club, failed to get its act together. But she relented: “I hate to say no to kids,” she said.

It was late October and the students decided to meet after school on Fridays — not an ideal day for a club, Bricker thought, what with long weekends and custody arrangements. She thought they’d last until Christmas and die out.

But to her surprise, 14 kids showed up to the first meeting and it’s only grown in popularity. She now finds no fewer than 20 students in her classroom every Friday, sometimes as many as 60. And she’s even created a second club, the Monday afternoon Dungeon Masters Club, which includes Troy Manuszak, a 17-year-old junior at Palmer High School who loves the game and community so much he makes the time to come play. Five to six campaigns run every Friday, each one stacked with three to eight players.

“We vibe off each other,” Manuszak said. “It’s really cool watching people grow.”

Bricker once made the mistake of canceling the club due to a school dance the same night. She’ll never do that again.

“I had kids come up and yell at me,” Bricker said. “They said we don’t want to go to some stupid dance. We want to play D&D. People don’t realize how inclusive D&D is. It doesn’t matter if you play baseball, get straight As or play in the band. It’s how creative can you be and how much fun are you to be around?”

