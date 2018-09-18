Word-association time! I say “chile pepper,” you say ...
All right, this is a one-sided conversation, but my guess is something along the lines of “hot” or “spicy.” Chile peppers, however, can be so much more, especially in their dried form. If most of your experience with chiles has been of the raw or ground variety, you’re in for a real treat.
“With dried chiles, you can do so much,” says Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and host of “Pati’s Mexican Table.” Jinich is an avowed dried-pepper enthusiast who uses them in her cooking about five times a week.
Home cooks should think of dried chiles as a fruit or vegetable more than as a mere vehicle of heat, especially because some aren’t hot at all, Jinich says. Indeed, upon opening a bag of dried anchos for one of her salsas, I immediately caught a whiff of prunes. Depending on your imagination or inclination and the type of pepper, you might detect flavors of smoke, chocolate or even red wine.
Given that versatility in flavor, not to mention preparation, here are some tips to get you started using dried chile peppers.
A pepper primer
In “Peppers of the Americas,” author and chef Maricel Presilla devotes almost 20 pages of photos and descriptions to dried peppers. I suspect that’s a small fraction of what’s out there. Going to your local Latin market can present you a wealth of options, too.
Instead of trying them all (or being overwhelmed and giving up), Jinich suggests three starter peppers.
The ancho is “the workhorse of the Mexican kitchen,” according to Presilla. Anchos are the dried form of poblano peppers. Jinich describes anchos’ flavor as a combination of prunes, chocolate and sour notes. They can lend foods a deceptive red color that makes you think they’re spicier than they are. Presilla also assigns them a “slight tomato-like acidity.” Anchos are flat, wrinkly and almost heart-shaped, colored black-brown-red.
Another good entry point is the guajillo, Jinich says. She describes it as peppy. It’s not very spicy or sweet but can season a dish. It’s relatively smooth, shiny and red.
Lastly, Jinich recommends the chile de arbol. These are most similar to the crushed red pepper flakes you use, though Jinich says the peppers also boast a somewhat nutty flavor. When you want clean heat, this is the pepper to grab. They are small, thin and bright red.
Once you feel comfortable with these peppers — or before, if you’re intrepid — start branching out to others such as chipotles (smoky dried jalapeños) or pasillas, which Jinich describes as having a more bitter edge. Presilla writes that pasillas are “sweet with a distinct grassy flavor and a bit of acidity.”
Buying and storing
Dried peppers “can get extremely dry and brittle,” says Jinich, making them harder to handle. At the store, find peppers that are still malleable (the larger ones, anyway, such as ancho). You should be able to feel that through the package. Look for peppers with vivid rather than faded color.
Presilla suggests buying prepackaged dried peppers rather than loose; the latter are exposed to less-controlled storage conditions.
Once you’re home, and especially after you’ve opened the package, keep the peppers in an airtight bag or container to prevent them from drying out. You want them in your typical pantry setting — cool, dry and dark. Stored properly, they will keep “forever and ever,” Jinich says.
Prepping peppers
To clean or not to clean your dried peppers?
In the yes camp is Presilla: “Years of experience have led me to a sobering realization. At many stages from field to display bin, dried peppers are left open to contamination by small animals or insects,” she writes, so she treats all commercial peppers as “potentially unsanitary.” Presilla recommends rinsing them in plenty of cold water, then draining them well and letting them air-dry.
In the no camp is Jinich: Do you rinse your cinnamon stick or bay leaf, she asks?
Bottom line: Examine the peppers and make sure they aren’t obviously dirty. If they are not, then do what makes you most comfortable.
Unless you plan to leave it on for presentation, snap off a dried pepper’s stem before you use it. Depending on the recipe and your tastes, you can shake out the seeds or cut open the side to remove them. Jinich likes chipotle seeds but not guajillo or pasilla. She also leaves in the seeds from the chile de arbol.
The next step, again depending on the recipe, is to toast the peppers, though you won’t ruin anything by toasting them for every recipe. “Toasting brings out and enhances the flavor of nearly every chile,” write Rick Bayless and Deann Groen Bayless in “Authentic Mexican: Regional Cooking from the Heart of Mexico.”
Toast the peppers — whole, in strips, whatever you prefer or your recipe calls for — in a low- to medium-hot skillet for 15 to 30 seconds each side, Jinich says. Smaller ones may go quicker. You’ll get a nice toasted-pepper aroma and some darkening. Just don’t scorch them. It’s also a good idea to turn your hood vent on or open a window, because you might get some spicy blowback.
Whether you’ve toasted the peppers or not, a common preparation is to rehydrate them in warm or boiling water for up to half an hour. Of course, if you’re adding the peppers to something like a soup, stew or cooked salsa or sauce, they can simply rehydrate during cooking, Jinich says. You can turn the rehydrated pepper into a paste in a food processor or blender (use some of the soaking liquid if needed) to incorporate into dishes.
Another option: Dried-pepper powder. Grind dried peppers (toasted or not) in a coffee grinder or a spice mill. (If they’re pliable and soft, Presilla suggests drying them in a 200-degree oven for an hour first.) Or just crumble them into flakes with your fingers or a mortar and pestle.
A word of warning, from personal experience: If you, like me, have sensitive skin and it tends to sting when handling raw peppers, the same might happen with dried peppers. If you feel the need for precautions (vigorous hand-washing, gloves, other “hot pepper hands” remedies), by all means use them.
Cooking with peppers
Even if you don’t make dishes designed for dried peppers, you can add them to your repertoire in many ways. They blend seamlessly into soups, stews, chili and tomato sauce. Use them to supplement, or star in, a meat or fish marinade. Or work them into your favorite brownie or other chocolate dessert.
Jinich likes to incorporate chile de arbol into her salad vinaigrettes or crumble it on pasta and pizza just like crushed red pepper flakes.
If you’re looking for dishes that highlight dried peppers, it’s tough to find one more emblematic than mole — a rich, thick, aromatic sauce or paste synonymous with Mexican cuisine.
Salsas based on dried peppers are flavorful, delicious and versatile, too. Jinich favors a pickled-ancho version, but she also makes a salsa macha from fried guajillos to use as a marinade or in fish tacos.
Jinich isn’t sure why it hasn’t caught on much here yet, but she endorses rehydrating whole peppers to stuff with your choice of meat, cheese or vegetables. And she sees no limit to what you can do with dried peppers. “You really can use them for everything.”