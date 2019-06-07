To celebrate National Doughnut Day this Friday, Colorado doughnut shops are planning deals and promotions.
Colorado Springs Dunkin’ Donuts stores will give away free treats on the “holiday,” which is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June. Customers who buy any beverage will receive their free classic doughnut.
Amy’s Donuts, at 2704 E. Fountain Blvd., will dole out blueberry doughnut holes in recognition of the pastry celebration. The giveaway will last on a first-come, first-served basis.
Employees at The Donut Mill in Woodland Park said they weren’t aware of special deals, but special doughnut decorations could be made Friday.
LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee in Highlands Ranch will give every customer a free doughnut at any location, no purchase necessary, a manager confirmed. LaMar’s also is giving away one free 16-ounce cup of Original Blend, light or dark roast, regular or decaffeinated coffee to anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts on top of their freebie.
At participating Walmarts, samples of doughnuts and Seattle’s Best coffee will be served. King Soopers is offering discounts on premade boxed doughnuts, but not custom ones made in-store.
National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. LaMar’s also will match online donations to the Salvation Army on Friday.
For a list of national doughnut vendors participating in the fun, visit thespruceeats.com/free-donuts-on-national-donut-day-1357327
The Gazette’s Leslie James contributed to this story.