Mandy Horvath
Double amputee Mandy Horvath climbed the Manitou Incline on Monday on her hands becoming the first woman double amputee to accomplish the feat. Horvath returned to the base of the incline to do some requested interviews by local medias. Horvath has become a celebrity since her climbing video has gone viral. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Mandy Horvath is making a Manitou Incline comeback.

A year after the double-amputee made international headlines for ascending the grueling stretch of railroad ties, she planned on Tuesday to again scoot her way to the top. She wrote on Facebook her desire to raise awareness of veterans charities.

It would be her third time, following her June 2018 climb on her way up Pikes Peak beside a guide. They reached the summit after three days.

And then came Horvath’s fall from grace. Nine days after the mountaintop, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and again in August — her third drunk driving arrest on the year. In a previous interview with The Gazette, she said she struggled with depression.

But Horvath has maintained her fan base, gaining their encouragement on Facebook with every post about her sober path. She recently posted a Maya Angelou quote: “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

