An always-anticipated, short-lived outdoor experience in Colorado could be different this summer — and not for the better.
At the end of April, Medano Creek began its seasonal flow to the base parking lot of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. From the mountain snowmelt, the water showed itself as a trickle, measuring in depths between one to three inches, the park reported.
This initial, shallow showing isn't unusual, ahead of peak "surge flows" that form a beach-like scene, with children and sometimes adults riding waves on inflatables. That's under what's considered average conditions, flows of about 40 cubic feet per second.
But for weeks, snow has appeared to be wiped from the nearby mountains — melted off already. Kathy Faz, the park's chief of interpretation and visitor services, said the park is expecting at least "somewhat less than average" flows this summer.
That affects "not only the depth (of water), but also the length of time it will remain at the dunes parking lot," Faz said.
Peak flows typically occur between late May and early June. Unless there are significant rains, the creek normally recedes by July.
Historically, "the creek flow has had a direct correlation with visitation," Faz said. But she said that has changed in recent years of drought, coinciding with a record trend of visitors at the park. More than 600,000 were counted for the first time in 2021.
"Now people are just coming I think regardless of the creek, or in hopes that it will be there," Faz said.
Rangers recommend planning trips on weekdays, to avoid the traffic lines, packed parking lots and crowded beach on weekends.
Get updates on creek flows at: https://bit.ly/3MDhYnI