This season for reflections and resolutions will be followed immediately by the season for failure and frustration. That’s because people who make health-related New Year’s resolutions also make a big mistake. They regard them as an issue of willpower rather than ability.
But those altered behaviors actually are new skills, and you need time to become competent with them. In other words, don’t resolve to become a vegetarian with the expectation that meat never will pass your lips again, and then feel failure when you succumb to a Big Mac. Instead, resolve to learn to be a vegetarian, understanding that it takes knowledge and practice to attain a meat-free diet — just as it would take knowledge and practice to learn to play tennis or knit or carve wood.
Consider the Conscious Competence Learning Model. This is a psychological explanation of the process used to build a lifestyle or behavior change into a skill that seamlessly fits into your life. Also known as the Four Stages of Competency, the model is attributed to the work of psychologist Thomas Gordon and his employee Noel Burch in the 1970s.
The four stages, according to the Gordon Training International website:
Stage 1: Unconsciously unskilled. We don’t know what we don’t know. We are inept and unaware of it.
Stage 2: Consciously unskilled. We know what we don’t know. We start to learn when sudden awareness of how poorly we do something shows us how much we need to learn.
Stage 3: Consciously skilled. Trying the skill, experimenting, practicing. We now know how to do the skill the right way but need to think and work hard to do it.
Stage 4: Unconsciously skilled. If we continue to practice and apply the new skill, eventually it becomes easier and, given time, even natural.
For best results, a resolution or new habit is undertaken through these phases. The reason so many resolutions fail is that people think taking on a new nutrition, exercise, mindfulness or health habit should be easy and effortless.
That’s far from the truth. Consider our vegetarian. At Stage 1, the person isn’t even thinking about what he is eating. He has no idea what it takes to adhere to a vegetarian diet.
At Stage 2, he starts to realize what he doesn’t know and is anxious about it. He doesn’t know how to buy and store vegetables, doesn’t know vegetarian recipes, doesn’t know which meat substitutes are best, doesn’t know what vitamins and minerals to replenish, doesn’t have confidence asking about vegetarian options in restaurants.
At Stage 3, he is practicing. The buying, cooking and ordering processes slowly become easier and smoother, until vegetables begin to fit into his routine.
At Stage 4, the person doesn’t even have to think about it. Eating a vegetarian diet has become comfortable and second nature.
If you want to apply this model to a change for the new year, here are some things to keep in mind. First, embrace practice. Enjoy it. When things don’t go right, remember it’s only practice. Don’t berate yourself if you’re so exhausted and sore that you skip an exercise class.
Second, stay present and aware, so you can adjust life to fit these behaviors into your day. In driving, one finds the ideal seat and mirror position and car organization. The same goes with new behaviors: You find the right shoes or the schedule adjustment that allows time for a favorite class. Small tweaks help you become more comfortable with the skill.
Finally, acknowledge when skill formation has occurred. As practice continues, and iterations occur, the behaviors should fit into the day with ease rather than discomfort. It’s common to only remember the rough patches. Instead, as more healthful food, consistent exercise, mindfulness or other healthy lifestyle behaviors turn into unconscious skills, take a conscious moment for praise of the accomplishment.