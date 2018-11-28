Throughout my cookbook-author travels, I have witnessed “doughphobia” — the dread and worry over making pie dough that seems to afflict a significant percentage of home cooks. My advice: Don’t let it keep you from offering a crowd-pleasing slab pie at your next get-together.
A slab pie can be made in a rimmed baking sheet with inch-high sides. I use a 9-by-13-inch baking sheet. This pie is generously topped with a cloud bank of mashed potatoes, like a shepherd’s pie.
That classic dish can be magnificent, but without a bottom crust it is a casserole with a top hat. To qualify as pie, a bottom crust is crucial, as the crust allows the pie to be served by the slice rather than by the spoonful. When it is nuanced and spiced, this crust complements the filling, adding to the overall pie experience.
Doughphobics, meet my olive-oil crust. Mixed with a fork, it then is gathered into a soft dough and pressed into place. Yes. The dough is not rolled out, but it does require methodical work: Gather small bits of dough, press them first along the sides and corners of the pan, then finish by firmly forming the thin bottom layer. Working in the typical order of dough assembly (bottom, then sides) consistently results in thin, crumbly sides that fail to reach the top of the pan.
For mashed potatoes destined to become pie topping, they need to hold a peak. Resist the urge to add more milk and butter. The more pretty little peaks top the pie, the more crispy browned bits will be on the finished dish.
And when a pie is covered in luscious mashed potatoes, the filling needs to be especially savory, or an individual bite might be bland. So I jazzed up the standard “mince” (as the Brits would say) by turning to the international aisle at the grocery store. Harissa is a chile-delivery system that functions like fiery tomato paste. Each manufacturer’s harissa is different, so taste and adjust to suit yourself.
I’ve also created an easy spice blend for the ground lamb and carrots based on the seasoning used in merguez sausage. Remember, the potatoes can dull the pie’s flavor. As a rule, because it is surrounded by crust and topping, a savory pie filling needs to be just a little more: more salty, more spicy, more assertive. Taste the filling before assembling the pie and make any adjustments necessary.
Moroccan-Style Shepherd’s Slab Pie
12 to 18 servings (makes one 9-by-13-inch pie)
For the crust:
1⅔ cups flour
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1½ teaspoons sweet Spanish smoked paprika (pimenton)
2/3 cup mild olive oil
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons water
For the filling
2 pounds ground lamb, preferably from the shoulder
2 medium onions, cut into a 1/2-inch dice (about 2 cups)
3 cloves garlic, grated
1 teaspoon peeled/grated fresh ginger root
4 teaspoons Moroccan spice mix (see Note, below)
1 pound carrots, trimmed, scrubbed well and cut into 2-by-1/2-inch matchsticks
2 tablespoons harissa paste (see Overview)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
For the topping:
2½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1/4 cup whole milk, warmed
Procedure:
For the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Use a fork to stir together flour, salt and paprika in mixing bowl. Use same fork to whisk together oil and water in liquid measuring cup.
Make a well in flour mixture and pour in oil mixture. Use fork to draw flour into oil, turning bowl at the same time. Be patient; it will come together as wet dough. Gather ball of dough with your hands and plop it into rimmed quarter-baking sheet.
Pinch off pieces of dough to first build up sides of crust, about 1/4-inch thick and as high as sides of baking sheet. Work all the way around and use the heel of your hand or the flat bottom of a glass to spread remaining dough along bottom of pan. Bake (middle rack) for 20 minutes; there is no need to pierce dough or use weights on it.
Meanwhile, make filling: Brown lamb in large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking up any clumps. Use slotted spoon to transfer meat to bowl, then pour off all but 3 tablespoons of fat from pan. Stir in onions; cook for about 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in garlic, ginger and Moroccan spice mix. Cook for another minute or two, until fragrant.
Stir in carrots; cook for 2-3 minutes, then spoon in harissa, tomato paste and salt, stirring to distribute evenly. Return lamb to pan, reduce heat to medium-low and let filling mixture cook for about 10 minutes, so flavors meld and carrots soften. Remove from heat, then stir in mint. Let cool.
For the topping: Place potatoes in medium saucepan and cover with cool water. Add big pinch of salt and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until fork-tender. Drain water from pan, leaving the potatoes; cover and let them steam/dry for 5 minutes. Beat potatoes using a stand mixer fitted with the balloon-whisk attachment (medium speed), a hand mixer or a handheld masher, adding butter, salt and pepper. Gradually add warm milk, constantly beating, until potatoes are velvety smooth and not too stiff.
When ready to assemble, preheat (or increase) oven temperature to 400 degrees.
Spoon filling into baked crust, spreading it to the edges. Dollop potatoes across top, then gently spread them to the edges, making sure to cover filling completely. Use back of a spoon to make peaks in the topping. Bake (middle rack) for 40 minutes, until edges of potatoes are browning and filling is heated through.
Serve warm.
Note: To make Moroccan spice mix, toast 1 tablespoon each of coriander seed, cumin seed and anise or fennel seed in small, dry skillet over medium heat for several minutes, until fragrant. Let cool, then grind to a coarse powder in dedicated spice grinder or a mortar-and-pestle. Transfer to glass jar, then add 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons ground turmeric; seal and shake to incorporate. The yield is about 5 tablespoons.