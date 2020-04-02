In January, Pikes Peak United Way celebrated Dolly Parton’s beloved Imagination Library program with a karaoke night fundraiser.
Since 1995, the music legend’s program to inspire preschoolers to read has mailed 134 million books to more than 1.5 million homes in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland and Australia. Even during Colorado’s stay-at-home order, the May book delivery will be in the mail, including to hundreds of participants across the Pikes Peak region.
Now something extra special for all little ones everywhere: Each Thursday during the COVID-19 days, Dolly will read her favorite “Goodnight with Dolly” stories from the library. She’ll put on her pajamas, just like the kids, as she stays at home and reads stories at 5 p.m. MDT on youtube.com/user/imaginationlibrary.
A commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Imagination Library, a nationwide screening of the documentary “The Library That Dolly Built,” was planned for Thursday and has been rescheduled by Pikes Peak United Way, which manages the local program, for the week of Sept. 21.