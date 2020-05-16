Separation struggles

Steps to take to assist dog with transition:

• Start easing back into your old schedule now. "You have to develop a new set of norms for the dog," says Miguel Gonzalez, behavior programs manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. "As silly as it seems, get up and go through your routine, like you’re going to work. Go out and grab coffee. See what happens. If nothing, you can extend your trips, and when you go back to work the dog has been accustomed to that."

• Set up a webcam or use your iPad or smartphone to see what your dog does after you leave. A lot of dogs will bark and whine in protest when their owners leave, prompting owners to think their animal is vocal all day. Not necessarily. Often they simply curl up and go to sleep, says Glenn Pierce, National Mill Dog Rescue's behavior and training manager. Recording them can put an owner's mind at ease or let them know if deeper work needs to be done.

• Leave your dog with something interesting, such as a brain toy stuffed with treats. Pierce prefers Kong dog toys and suggests using one to feed regular meals to a young, active dog. "Every bit of mental and physical exercise release a dog can get is one step closer to a dog who is tired and peaceful," he says.

Put kibble in a Kong, top it off with something such as yogurt or peanut butter, freeze it and give it to the dog when you leave. "This can make lots of dogs feel better in general about people leaving," say Pierce. It's also a good way to monitor your dog. If you return and the food is gone, you can feel more comfortable the dog is doing OK.

• If your dog does have actual separation anxiety, it's best to call a professional, say Gonzalez and Pierce. Three resources can be found online: International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (m.iaabc.org), The Association of Professional Dog Trainers (apdt.com) and Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (ccpdt.org).