Just about every morning Colorado Springs resident Steve Bremner posts a picture to Facebook of canine companion Chewy on the trail. That stopped Thursday, Jan. 23, when the little German Shepherd Chow went missing in Waldo Canyon.

For the next four days, Bremner hoofed the rugged, scorched country to no avail, logging some 20 miles every day past dark. He reached a low point last Monday night as it started snowing. Poor Chewy was still out there.

But the 12-year-old dog was well-traveled, a sturdy partner for the ultra marathon-competing Bremner. So Bremner looked for tracks in the powder Tuesday, refusing to surrender hope.

Then, a text from his wife.

“They found him!”

The emotion was fresh later that afternoon. “I was crying,” Bremner said in a phone call.

After five days apart, Bremner and Chewy reunited at Cave of the Winds.

“When I took him home, he got out of the car and just trotted down the street to make his rounds,” Bremner said. “Totally nonplussed. Like it was no big deal, like it didn’t even phase him.”