Jean Alfieri took a break from her HR job to attend a writer’s workshop along California’s beautiful central coast, where she and others were asked to imagine the life they wanted. Alfieri knew, but she felt embarrassed to say.
“I want to be sitting in my pajamas at my kitchen table with a hot cup of coffee and old dogs around me,” she says now, nine years after that retreat. She smiles. “And look what I’ve got.”
She spent 2018 doing just, living the life she always wanted before rent and bills and other forms of reality forced her into the corporate world. Now she has swapped the office for her Colorado Springs home, where she’s writing children’s stories alongside her canine companions. She has self-published illustrated books of poems about Zuggy the pug, based on a real-life friend, cute and quirky and mischievous.
Reading “Zuggy the Pug” tales to patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, she has felt fulfilled.
“I just watch them light up,” she says. “Just to distract for a little while, because who wants to be there?”
But reality beckons again. It’s time, she feels, to make money as a writer. To get an agent. To find a publisher who can market and distribute way better than she can on her own.
“How do you make this work?” she asks. She sighs. “That’s part of the discovery that’s happening now.”
Making it work, she fears, might mean sacrificing her name.
Recently she was watching a TV special on Joanne Rowling when the story got around to how the world came to know the Harry Potter creator not by her actual name, but by J.K. Use the initials, publishers advised, so young boys would be more compelled to read.
“You’ve got to be kidding,” Alfieri recalls thinking.
She phoned a friend from her local writer group.
“What is this?” she asked Carol Cuppy.
“And she said, ‘Oh no, you can’t use your name.’”
Cuppy had read a Jezebel.com article that had gone viral in 2015: Catherine Nichols had exposed a truth that female writers have maintained throughout history, going back to Virginia Woolf, who once said: “I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a women.”
Nichols laid out results of her manuscript success rate with that of her pseudonym, George Leyer. “He is 8 ½ times better than me at writing the same book,” she reported.
Maybe that was just coincidence, Alfieri has thought, in trying not to believe it. “I’m trying,” she says. “I don’t want it to be this way.”
Cuppy fears it is. She, too, is trying to launch a career as an author, with a pair of sci-fi books on deck along with a romance novel. She gets home from her 9-to-5, “I cook dinner, make sure the family’s taken care of,” she says, “then I sit down and write.”
Writing. “That’s my passion. That’s my calling.”
But she worries her gender will keep her work from reaching the masses.
There’s reason to think so. Women in Literary Arts has been trying to put data behind the notion of sexism in the publishing world. The latest count from 2017, using 15 major print publications: Only two ran 50 percent of writers who were women on the year. The New Yorker and The Atlantic were among eight that were below 40 percent. Women made up 23 percent of writers for The New York Review of Books.
“How to explain this disparity?” Francine Prose asked in the 1998 Harper’s essay “Scent of Woman’s Ink.” More than 20 years later, the question still lingers.
A question Cuppy asks herself, as does Alfieri: Should she use initials or a pseudonym?
“It’s a tough debate,” Cuppy says. “It’s like a crazy internal struggle.”
An idol of hers is Nora Roberts, whose romance novels were best-sellers before she penned a sci-fi series as J.D. Robb. For her own sci-fi, Cuppy would love to use her name.
“I would love to see it where women can freely publish a sci-fi novel without having to hide their identity,” she says. “In the meantime, I’ve got 70 to 80 years on this planet. I would really love to see something I’ve written be published.” And if it’s a pen name, “at least people are reading my book.”
Alfieri got advice from another friend, Black Forest resident Barb Reinhard, who has published children’s stories as B.J. going back to the early 1990s.
“I had read about kids, about boys, wanting to read things by male authors,” Reinhard says. “That having gender-neutral initials would be helpful. But whether I would do that again now, I don’t know.”
Now she’s writing a memoir. It’s about her life, all her, so shouldn’t it be her name on the front?
“I might do Barbara J.,” she says. “That sounds stronger.”
Women can’t hide, Alfieri has thought. The initials, the pseudonyms — that can’t be right, she has thought.
“We should be better than that,” she says. “We should be bigger than that.”
And she has thought about that room of kids at the children’s hospital, all following along and laughing about Zuggy the pug, paying no mind to the reader whose name is bold on the book cover: Jean Marie Alfieri.