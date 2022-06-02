The reopening of North Cheyenne Canyon Road figures to spell more discovery of a new trail system in one of Colorado Springs' premier parks.

About seven miles of trail were built last fall, starting with a reconfigured Daniels Pass. From the road, it switchbacks up about two miles to a ridge, where one can veer for a short, hiker-only path to Mount Muscoco — North Cheyenne Cañon's highest point — or descend through the trees on three-plus miles of Sweetwater Canyon trails.

Upon opening last year, the network was reserved for people willing and able to tack on extra mileage from the canyon's high or low points. The Daniels Pass trailhead and other nearby parking options could not be reached by vehicle during the road closure to replace bridges.

While mountain bikers have gotten familiar with the new terrain, "I would expect an increase of hikers and trail runners" with the road reopening, said David Deitemeyer, the city's senior landscape architect who oversaw the development.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road is reopening this weekend — at least "largely," according to the city. Some parking areas will remain closed while occupied by equipment and material, including the popular Mount Cutler trailhead.

So the parking options will be fewer along the road leading up to the Daniels Pass trailhead, which is expected to not be impacted, but is limited to 12 parking spots amid the canyon's tight confines.

Farther up the road, spots have been added to the Bruin Inn picnic area, where a new, 0.62-mile path connects to Daniels Pass Trail. Above the picnic area is the larger parking lot for Helen Hunt Falls. Mountain bikers popularly reach Daniels Pass via Gold Camp Road, while Columbine Trail is another option to approach from either end of the canyon. (A map is posted on the city's website: https://bit.ly/3lXrZkt).

"With Daniels Pass, we intentionally integrated it into the (trail) system so it can be connected to different trailheads," Deitemeyer said, alluding to the positive feedback he's heard from explorers: "What I hear is excitement for a lot of different loop options."

And there's excitement for a portion of the park that was widely unknown until now, said Calla Balliett. The remote-feeling Sweetwater Canyon "is a special, special place," said the president of Friends of Cheyenne Canon.

The new trail system is meant to spread out visitors and alleviate other, heavily-used parts of the park, Deitemeyer explained. But he recognized the addition of a destination enticing more visitors — "kind of a catch-22," he said.

"It does bear (looking into) some potential studies of the carrying capacity of that park, and how much visitation is appropriate in a given amount of time," he said.

North Cheyenne Cañon's 2018 master plan lists several traffic control ideas, including a shuttle. Recent talks "have really more been about culling the illegal parking," Balliett said.

Over the past couple of summers, more cars have parked on either side of the canyon road, essentially creating a one-way and blocking emergency vehicles. Cars not in designated spots or pull-offs could be ticketed or towed, officials have warned.