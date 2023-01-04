With the new year comes a cheaper way to access Colorado's state parks.
As previously approved by legislation, a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be added to vehicle registrations in 2023 unless drivers opt out in the process online or in person. The pass will grant entry to the 42 state parks at a reduced rate of about 60% compared with Colorado Parks and Wildlife's standard annual pass.
With the savings, "we are making sure our world-class outdoors can be explored and treasured for generations to come," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.
Polis' administration has seen CPW's prospects expand with the addition of two state parks: the second biggest of them all at Fishers Peak in Trinidad along with the yet-to-be-opened Sweetwater Lake on the Western Slope.
The goal of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is to generate at least $36 million each year. Under the plan, the first $32.5 million would go to park maintenance and development, with the rest providing new revenue to first responders and backcountry awareness systems.
Search and rescue teams would see $2.5 million from that projected pot, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center would receive $1 million. Any additional money would support wildlife conservation projects and local outdoor programs, according to the plan.
For entrance into parks, the Keep Colorado Wild passes will be printed on the back of registrations. As they're tied to license plates, the passes will be non-transferable between vehicles.
Officials have recognized potential overlaps for customers currently with annual park passes good for months after their vehicle registration is due. CPW says it will offer refunds to cover the time between when a Keep Colorado Wild Pass is bought and when those current passes expire.