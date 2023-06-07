Married couple Dominika Mills and Zachary Short have closed their Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, 4657 Centennial Blvd. They announced the closing of the restaurant May 24 on Facebook. After opening in December 2020, they were on a mission to prepare the best pierogis while hiring employees laid off because of the pandemic.

Mika more than succeeded in delivering excellent pierogis, but the couple did not make sound business decisions to meet payroll costs. They could not surmount their climbing debt.

“Mika and I cannot adequately express in words how much your support, love, and patronage has meant to us over these past 3 years,” Short wrote in the Facebook post. “For so many of you, your family has become a part of our family. This experience has meant the world to us, and it is all thanks to you, our dearest friends.”

Mills is from Krakow, Poland, and came to Colorado in 2003 to attend school and work as an au pair. Short, an Army veteran, met Mills in 2014 when he moved to Colorado. He quickly learned about pierogis, the popular Polish dumplings.