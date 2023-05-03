Here are a few places to take Mom for her special day. Call ahead for reservations. Mother’s Day outings fill quickly. Unless noted all events listed are for May 14.
• The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., Mother’s Day Brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost (plus tax and tip): $110 and $45 for children, complimentary garage parking, visit tinyurl.com/572cst53
• The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, brunch 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the Fortezza Dining room and Barolo Ballroom. Cost (plus tax and tip): $75 members, $85 nonmembers, $35 children (12 and under) and seniors (65 and up). Dinner menu at The Steakhouse 2–7 p.m. Call 719-487-2674.
• Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd., Mountain View Restaurant buffet brunch 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Cost (plus tax and tip): $70 and $35 for kids. Details: 719-538-4000, cheyennemountain.com
• The Royal Gorge Train, 330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Cañon City, Mother’s Day Brunch Train in Vista Dome departs at 12:30 p.m. for a two-hour ride May 13 or 14; ticket prices vary. Details: 719-276-4000, royalgorgeroute.com
• Miramont Castle Museum, 9 Capitol Hill Ave., Manitou Springs, Mother’s Day High Tea 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. May 12, 13 and 14. Cost: $55 for High Tea (12 years and older) and $35 for Prince or Princess Tea (children under 12). Details: 719-685-1011, miramontcastle.org
• The McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., Mother’s Day tea and tour, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 13. Cost is $45 for Afternoon Cream tea and tour. Details: 719-635-7925, mcallisterhouse.org
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only