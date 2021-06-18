Pikes Pick: Giddy-up

Barbecue plate is served at Flying W Ranch followed by Western music show.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Yippee! The Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, is serving up chuckwagon dinners at 5 p.m. daily followed by songs from the Flying W Wranglers.

