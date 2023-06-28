Cansano Italian Steakhouse, 1895 Democracy Point, has opened serving flavors and dishes from the Abruzzo region in central Italy. Cansano is part of FO4R North restaurant and bar complex by Five Times Hospitality Group. It’s the second of four of the highly anticipated eateries to open.

Any dish on the menu is sure to please. A delicious way to start is with the Prosciutto di Parma ($17) with melt-in-your-mouth shaved prosciutto dressed with just a hint of sweet aged balsamic dressing and breadsticks. The elegant dish is balanced with the salt of the ham and faint sweet flavor of the vinegar.

For a salad, the Little Gem Lettuce ($15) is a good choice. It’s a large plate of chopped greens dressed with parmigiana Reggiano, anchovy crumbs and creamy lemon garlic vinaigrette. For those averse to anchovies, these anchovy infused bread crumbs get the job done for the umami balance of the sea without an overwhelming fish flavor.

Yes, it’s a steakhouse and the slabs of aged beef here are perfectly prepared to preferred temperature. However, there are some house made pasta dishes worth a try. For instance, the “10 Layer” Lasagna ($24) is a masterpiece with executive chef Phil Griffin’s award winning braised short ribs layered with fresh basil and house made pomodoro sauce. Not surprising, it’s one of the eateries No. 1 sellers with its bold, fresh flavors.

Hours are 4 p.m. with last seating at 9 p.m. Lunch to come soon. Details: 719-884-2865, cansanoitaliansteakhouse.com