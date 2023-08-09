Chile Colorado, 7 E. Vermijo St., has opened in the former Corner Café. Owner and chef Daniel Moreno is dishing up home-style Mexican dishes he grew up with and learned from his grandmothers.

His grandparents, by the way, ran restaurants in the Springs back in the 1960s and ‘70s. Some may remember Ernest J. Tapia and Priscilla (Mestas) Tapia, who owned Pris’ and Ernies and El Matador Mexican restaurants.

So, it’s not surprising to find Daniel and other members of his family running the new eatery. It’s in their DNA.

The menu is heavy on burritos, with many combinations from which to choose. The Homestyle Plates are larger portions with sides. On this menu, you’ll find excellent green chili, green chili burgers, green chili sloppers, enchiladas, carne asada and street tacos.

“The Carne Adovada is one of Daniel’s specialties,” said Natalie Moreno, “It’s the spiciest dish on the menu made with red chili-marinated pork.”

We tried it and loved the rich, spicy, gravy-like sauce on juicy, tender pork. Yes, it was spicy but balanced in flavor and delicious with the side of refried beans. Save room for postres (desserts). Choose from homemade fried ice cream, burrito dulce (fried burrito) and our favorite, buñelos, fried dough covered in cinnamon-sugar and powdered sugar, which are made when ordered and served piping hot.

Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-741-0283, chilecoloradocos.com