080521-news-market 02.JPG

The Colorado Art & Farm Market is being held every Monday at the Pioneers Museum. Many farmer’s markets are in full swing around the Pikes Peak region. The Banning-Lewis Ranch subdivision has a farmer’s market on Thursdays from 3-7. There are farmer’s markets on Saturday mornings in Old Colorado City, Monument, Black Forest and the Margarita at Pine Creek. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Mondays

Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 N. Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 23.

Wednesdays

Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 18 through Oct. 4, springsfarmersmarkets.com

Colorado Farm and Art Market, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3-7 p.m., through Oct.11, farmandartmarket.com

Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 N. Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through October.

Thursdays

Backyard Market at Park Union, The Meanwhile Block, 108 W. Cimarron St., 4-8 p.m. is an indoor-outdoor market that will transition to year-round in the fall.

Banning Lewis Ranch at Visita Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 14, facebook.com/BanningMarket

Fridays

Woodland Park, Memorial Park, Center Street and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 29, wpfarmersmarket.com

Saturdays

Backyard Market in Black Forest, 6845 Shoup Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF

Colorado Farm and Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through Oct. 14, farmandartmarket.com

Fountain City Hall, 116 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., through Oct. 28

Monument Hill, Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., through Oct. 14, springsfarmersmarkets.com

Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th St. and W. Colorado Ave., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 14 pikespeakfarmersmarkets.com

Metcalf Park in Fountain – 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., through Sept. 30

Sundays

Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through Sept. 3, springsfarmersmarkets.com

Daily

Spencer's Lawn & Garden Center - 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov.

Note: For a list of all Colorado farmers markets visit cofarmersmarkets.org.

