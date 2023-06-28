Mondays
Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 N. Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 23.
Wednesdays
Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 18 through Oct. 4, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Colorado Farm and Art Market, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3-7 p.m., through Oct.11, farmandartmarket.com
Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 N. Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through October.
Thursdays
Backyard Market at Park Union, The Meanwhile Block, 108 W. Cimarron St., 4-8 p.m. is an indoor-outdoor market that will transition to year-round in the fall.
Banning Lewis Ranch at Visita Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 14, facebook.com/BanningMarket
Fridays
Woodland Park, Memorial Park, Center Street and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 29, wpfarmersmarket.com
Saturdays
Backyard Market in Black Forest, 6845 Shoup Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 28, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
Colorado Farm and Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through Oct. 14, farmandartmarket.com
Fountain City Hall, 116 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., through Oct. 28
Monument Hill, Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., through Oct. 14, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th St. and W. Colorado Ave., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 14 pikespeakfarmersmarkets.com
Metcalf Park in Fountain – 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., through Sept. 30
Sundays
Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through Sept. 3, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Daily
Spencer's Lawn & Garden Center - 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov.
Note: For a list of all Colorado farmers markets visit cofarmersmarkets.org.
